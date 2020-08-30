Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Car Wash Machine Market market.

Global Automatic Car Wash Machine Market: Overview

Automatic car wash machines are fully automatic systems engage in vehicle cleaning, polishing, waxing, water spray, etc.

Global Automatic Car Wash Machine Market: Dynamics

Technological advancement, along with heavy investments in car wash systems are some of the major factors projected to drive revenue growth of global automatic car wash machine market. In addition, launch of loyalty programs to attract customers, emergence of touchless and waterless car washing services, coupled with growing awareness regarding professional car cleaning services, are some other factors estimated to drive revenue growth of global market. In addition, consumer preference shifted to vehicle maintenance, along with customized services including fragrance choice, double and triple foaming option, and other services, which are expected to fuel growth of the target market.

However, high initial investments in the setup of the machines may hamper demand for the global automatic car wash machines market.

Latest trend observed in the target market is car wash operators are focusing on automatic car wash machines to maximize revenues and for quick returns on the investments, along with achieving water sustainability. Another trend observed in the market is people are opting for quicker wash services and express exterior car wash services, which are expected to create a potential opportunity for players operating in the target market.

Global Automatic Car Wash Machine Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the exterior rollover segment is projected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period.

Among the component segments, the foamer systems segment is expected to account for high revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, exterior components segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate in the target market.

Global Automatic Car Wash Machine Market: Region Analysis

The automatic car wash machine market in Europe is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This is due to ban on home car washing and hosepipe ban to counter water shortage, along with reduction of Do it yourself (DIY) car washes method in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific automatic car wash machine market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, due to high demands for sophisticated devices, water shortage problems, along with stringent rules and regulations on water usages for vehicle washing in the region. Moreover, increasing disposable income, increasing standard of living, consumer preference for maintaining the car value, increasing focus on aesthetics value, are anticipated to drive growth of the target market positively. In addition, government efforts for efficient and safe method for washing purposes, increasing expenditure on research and development activities to develop more advanced machines are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the target market.

Global Automatic Car Wash Machine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Self service

Exterior rollover

Segmentation by Component:

Drives

Motors

Foamer Systems

Dryers

Pumps

Segmentation by Application:

Interior Components

Exterior Components

