Global Lemon Balm Extract Market: Overview

Lemon balm is called as Melissa officinalis as this lemon balm has many comforting effects. This lemon balm was mostly used in mid ages for improving hunger, reducing anxiety and stress, make the pain easy. The lemon balm is combined with soothing and calming herbs including chamomile, hops, valerian for promoting relaxation. Lemon balm is also useful for treating cold sores and useful in creams. It is also used for sweetening jellies, jam and also as a flavor for different poultry and fish liqueurs and dishes. They are useful in making cosmetics and perfumes, and also used in manufacturing furniture polish industries.

Global Lemon Balm Extract Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance and adoption of herbal extracts in many developing and under developing countries which has attributed to its popularity as safe to use product is a major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing ability of the product for mixing with other herbal compounds including valerian extract, that has increased the growth of numerous herbal formulations are some of the other factors expected to drive demand of the lemon balm extract globally. Furthermore, flexibility in use of lemon balm extract with its wide range of applications such as fragrances, cosmetic, and others are among the other factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the forecoming years. However, lack of awareness and regulatory compliance is a major factor that could restraining the growth of the target market. In addition, side effects due to excessive usage of this lemon balm extract is other factor that may hamper the growth revenue to a certain extent.

Major trends observed in the global lemon balm extract market are increasing number of population shifting towards adoption of herbal extracts.

Global Lemon Balm Extract Market: Segment Analysis

Among the formulation segments, powder segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. As these powder forms have more shelf life compared to other formulations. This is the factor expected drive the growth of formulation segment. Among the end use, herbal preparation is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to increasing inclination of the consumers towards the herbal products. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of end use segment.

Global Lemon Balm Extract Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to, increasing demand for herbal products and increasing acceptance for lemon balm extract in US. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in the near future due to increasing use of the lemon balm extract in the traditional remedies and is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Lemon Balm Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by formulation:

Liquid

Capsules

Powder

Cream/Paste

Segmentation by end use:

Herbal preparation

Additives

