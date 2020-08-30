Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Zero Emission Buildings Market market.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global zero emission buildings market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, services, application, and region.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market: Overview

Zero emission buildings is also known as zero-carbon buildings, zero net energy buildings or zero-energy building, used to reduce energy needs through efficiency gains. With technical solutions and design, it serves as an environment-friendly alternative to conventional fuels.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance of zero emission buildings to conserve energy, along with favorable government initiatives and incentives to create awareness regarding benefits of low carbon emissions are some of the major factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. According to document published by World Resource Institute, In Germany, energy strategy implemented in 2010, with an aim to reduce energy-related emissions by 85-90%, along with increase renewable energy supply by 80% by 2050. Moreover, schemes, financial assistance schemes, tax benefits, and subsidies to use renewable energy source, coupled with government policies and regulations to promote energy efficiency and sustainable development in developed as well as developing economies are expected to support demand for growth of the target market. World Green Building Council (WGBC), European Environmental Bureau (EEB), and New Buildings Institute (NBI), and others are targeting adoption of green and low-carbon emission buildings, is expected to drive growth of the global zero emission buildings market.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the HVAC systems segment is expected to accounts for major revenue shares in the global market.

Among the services segments, the consulting and designing segment is expected to account for higher revenue shares, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the residential segment is projected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market: Regional Analysis

The zero emission buildings market in North America is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to adoption of the net-zero energy building (NZEB) technology in countries such as US and Canada in the region. Moreover, introduction of green building standards and efforts taken by the US energy department to achieve sustainability of existing and new buildings are expected to drive revenue growth of target market. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. Rising awareness regarding clean and green environment, increasing investments for development of infrastructure in countries such as China, Singapore, South Korea, India, and Australia are projected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market in the upcoming period.

Europe zero emission buildings market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Introduction of 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the 2012 Energy Efficiency Directive to encourage deployment of energy efficiency building and mandating zero energy construction by 2020, contributing to growth of the target market in the region.

Global Zero Emission Buildings Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Lighting

Walls & Roofs (paneling and roofing materials, components, systems, and solutions)

HVAC Systems

Others (glazing equipment, electrical & mechanical equipment, components, and spare parts)

Segmentation by Services:

Software

Consulting & Designing

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

