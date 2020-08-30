Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market market.

The global portable gas detection equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Overview

Portable gas detection equipment refers to gas detector that is used to detect combustible gases in order to maintain safety as well as to detect oxygen deficiency in confined spaces. These devices are typically operated on battery and are compact, lightweight, easy to use. These detectors are referred as personal gas detectors due to their size. Installation of portable gas detection equipment is mandatory in various industries including oil & gas, building automation, and etc. for operator safety and to secure the system from damage.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for portable gas detection equipment in wide range of application such as gas detection, gas level monitoring in multiple end-use industries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global portable gas detection equipment market in years to come. Additionally, rising demand for portable gas detector in commercial and residential sectors, as the detection equipment uses sensor or control system to detect the presence of combustible and/or toxic gases immediately. This is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the portable gas detection equipment market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding the safety of operators is among some other factors expected to support growth of the target market in the next coming years.

However, high cost of portable gas detection equipment and lack of awareness among small and medium enterprises are major factors which may hamper growth of the global portable gas detection equipment market.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the wearable gas detection segment is expected to account for significant revenue share contribution, owing to increasing customer comfort, ease of work, operator safety, and others. Non-wearable segment is projected to grow at a faster rate in years to come, owing to its popularity and resultant heavy usage across non-industrial and industrial applications.

Among the application segments, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for major revenue share and is projected to register fastest growth rate in the global portable gas detection equipment market followed by mining segment.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The North America portable gas detection equipment market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to rising demand for this equipment in oil & gas industry and improved infrastructural developments in countries in this region. Increasing production of shale gas coupled with technological advancements in extraction is a factor expected to boost growth of the target market in the US. The portable gas detection equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the next 10 years. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for moderate revenue share in the global portable gas detection equipment market owing to increasing measures required for safer workplace.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Wearable Gas Detectors

Non-wearable Gas Detectors

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Industrial

Building Automation

Others (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

