Global Electric Massagers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global electric massagers market report has been segmented as per product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Electric Massagers Market: Overview

Electric massagers produce strong vibration on the skin surface and help to reduce aches and pain of shoulder, neck, back, joints, and other body parts. Wired or wireless electric massagers more popular across the globe and are easily available in the market. Various types of electric massagers such as neck and shoulder massagers, body and back massagers, leg and foot massagers, and others associated with various benefits such as enhance blood circulation, reduced stress, relieves muscle tension, and others.

Global Electric Massagers Market: Dynamics

Increasing various stress-related problems such as headaches, insomnia, and others among individuals due to hectic lifestyle is resulting in growing demand for electric massagers across the globe and increasing number of spa salons across the globe. These are major factors projected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, rising health and beauty consciousness among individuals is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global electric massagers market during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of various electric massagers such as head massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, back and body massagers associated with multiple benefits is another factor projected to propel growth of the global market. Rising awareness among individuals about various benefits associated with electric massagers such as enhance blood flow, decrease pain intensity, and others resulting in growing demand for electric massagers across the globe is another key factor expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising technological advancement in electric massagers and frequent launching of various electric massagers by major manufacturers are other factors expected to rise growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, the availability of non-electric massagers in the market is the key factor projected to hamper growth of the global electric massagers market. In addition, low penetration of electric massagers in many underdeveloped countries is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Electric Massagers Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of back and body massagers among individuals to relieve back pain and improve blood circulation in the body is another factor driving the revenue growth of the back and body massagers segment among the product type segment.

Global Electric Massagers Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America holds a major share in terms of revenue and is projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced electric massagers among individuals and a high demand for luxury electric massagers among individuals in countries such as the US and Canada in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by Europe, owing to the high penetration of electric massagers on e-commerce portals and rising consumer expenditures on several electric massagers in countries such as India, China, Germany, France, and the UK in these regions. The market in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth, owing to the rapid adoption of neck and shoulder massagers, leg and foot massagers, and body massagers in countries in these regions.

Global Electric Massagers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Neck and Shoulder Massagers

Head Massagers

Back and Body Massagers

Leg and Foot Massagers

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

