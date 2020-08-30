Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antibacterial Glass Market market.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global antibacterial glass market report has been segmented on the basis of active ingredient, application, and region.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market: Overview

Antibacterial glass is the major innovations in glass design industry, because it prevents the spread of bacteria and fungi on the glass surface. These glasses consist of antibacterial agent that inhibits the growth of microorganisms on the glass surface. The perfect areas where strict hygiene is must, the silver ions inside the antibacterial glass eliminates 99% of bacteria and prevents formation of fungi.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market: Dynamics

Rising antibacterial glass demand from end user industries including health care and food & beverage is a key factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next few years. Increasing adoption and implementation of antibacterial glass in health care industry in various application units including burn unit, maternity ward, infirmaries, and geriatric oncology units as they require high sanitation, which in turn is projected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing demand for antimicrobial products in consumer electronics such as tablets, phones, and phablets is expected to support growth of the global antibacterial glass market during the forecast period.

However, the high product cost coupled with low market penetration and stringent government guidelines about the manufacturing of antibacterial coatings which may also hamper growth of the global antibacterial glass market to a certain extent.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market: Segment Analysis

Among the active ingredient segments, the silver segment is expected to account for significant revenue share contribution to the global market, owing to excellent properties of silver as compared to other ingredients.

Among the application segments, the hospitals segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution and is projected to grow at faster rate in the target market. The clear glasses, mirrors infused or coated with antimicrobial agents are beneficial in various hospital applications. The food and beverage segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue contribution in the global market, owing to increasing adoption of antibacterial glass helps the food to preserve by suppressing the growth and spread of bacteria.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe antibacterial glass market is estimated to account for projected to register highest revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance in the target market. This can be attributed to introduction of several standards such as EN 13697, EN 1650, and EN 1276 in food industry to evaluate the bactericidal properties and the presence of major participants in this region. The North America market is projected to register considerable growth in terms of revenue in the next 10 years, owing to technological advancement coupled with rising adoption of health-improvement devices and increasing focus to hospital sector. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to, growing consumer awareness about health benefits of food, government involvement to help better nutritional practice and rising disposable income in countries in region. Furthermore, the market in Latin America is projected to register moderate revenue growth in the antibacterial glass market over the forecast period, followed by and Middle East & Africa market.

Global Antibacterial Glass Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Active Ingredient:

Silver

Others (Copper, Zinc, Titanium, etc.)

Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Food & Beverage

Military Equipment

Household

Residential

