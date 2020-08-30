Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Device Vulnerability Management Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Device Vulnerability Management market report has been segmented as per component, deployment, enterprise size, industry verticals, and region.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market: Overview

A glitch in a software program that allows unauthorized user to access data of an authorized user or to gain command over confidential information of authorized client is known as vulnerability. Device vulnerability management is a device that protects confidential information by removing this types of glitch from software programs. Device vulnerability management contains a set of tools that are used to remediate, classify, categorize vulnerabilities or weaknesses, and mitigate. Devices such as desktops, laptops, servers, personal devices, tablets, and phones requires vulnerability management systems. Currently, confidentiality of information is a key concern. To overcome security related concerns, most of enterprises relay on adopting vulnerability management systems. This device reduces or eliminates the necessity for hiring external consultants by reducing complexity and costs by mechanizing the vulnerability assessment procedure.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market: Dynamics

Growing government support and rising demand to maintain confidentiality of data are major factors expected to drive the global device vulnerability management market growth. Increasing cyber-crimes cases is another factor projected to boost demand for device vulnerability management solutions. In addition, various government initiatives for security of data is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market.

Increasing demand for device vulnerability management software among various industries in order to reduce cost, complexity, and save time is a factor expected to fuel growth of the global device vulnerability management market. For transmission and storage of data, demand for cloud based device vulnerability management among the companies is increasing which in turn expected to drive growth of the target market. Rapid enhancement in the field of mobile industry is a major factor expected to create major revenue growth opportunities for the players in the global device vulnerability management market. In addition, rapid evolution of next-generation cyber security solutions is a factor anticipated to fuel the global device vulnerability management market growth.

However, high cost and lack of knowledge about benefits related to device vulnerability management systems is a major factor which is expected to hamper growth of the global device vulnerability management market.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market: Segment Analysis

Among the enterprise size segments, the large enterprise segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global device vulnerability management market in terms revenue. This is due to rapid industrialization in urban areas which has resulted into high demand for device vulnerability management solutions for data security.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market: Region Analysis

North America market is expected to register moderate revenue growth in the global market. This is attributed to huge number of software companies in countries in this region and high adoption of vulnerability device by these companies to preclude data from unauthorized users. In addition, some leading players in this region are investing huge amount in order to enhance the exiting vulnerability device is expected to drive growth of the global device vulnerability management market in North America.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Segmentation by Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & utilities

IT & TELECOM

Retail and Government

Health care

Defence

