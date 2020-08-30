Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Analytical Instrument Market market.

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Overview

Liquid analytical instruments are devices used for monitoring process chemistry including water quality, process optimization and control. Liquid analysis is required to protect capital assets including boilers and cooling towers, minimize maintenance, by preventing corrosion, and maximize uptime.

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for liquid analytical instruments for real-time data monitoring and to lower processing costs and reduce non-compliant waste in end use industries such as water and waste water treatment are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global liquid analytical instrument market over the forecast period.

In addition, stringent environmental and government regulations are expected to increase adoption of liquid analytical instruments across various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, and biotechnology these factors are expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, availability of advance technologies such as high frequency liquid analyzers and stream selection technology are expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising adoption of automated liquid analytical instruments across pharmaceutical industry that decreases human interferences and enable effective data control and monitoring. This factor is further boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled labor resulting into non-operational regulations and high maintenance costs of analyzers are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global liquid analytical instrument market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of multidisciplinary analytical instruments is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rapidly growing digital oil and gas fields across various countries, this trend is expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Segment Analysis

Among the instrument segments, the pH/ORP analyzers segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing need for pH/ORP analyzers for accurate measurement for hardness of water.

Among the application segments, the water purification segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising need of liquid analytical instruments in this industry in order to continuously and accurately measure water quality, and provide real-time data on water purification process.

Among the end user segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to register significant growth in the target market, owing to rising need of liquid analytical instruments in food and beverage industry to monitor and test food safety, nutrition level, and quality of various types of products.

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global liquid analytical instrument market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising focus towards protecting environment, coupled with stringent environmental regulations regarding wastewater management across various countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing growing pharmaceutical industry in across various countries in the region.

Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by instrument:

Conductivity & Resistivity Analyzers

Infrared Analyzers

Oxygen Analyzers

pH/ORP Analyzers

Turbidity Analyzers

Others (Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Ammonium Analyzer)

Segmentation by end user:

Chemicals

Energy

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Biotechnology

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Biotechnology industry and Academic research)

Segmentation by application:

Liquid Chemistry Monitoring

Drug Discovery

Wastewater Management

Water Purification

