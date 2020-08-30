Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sparkling Wine Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sparkling Wine Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sparkling Wine Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sparkling Wine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Sparkling Wine Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global sparkling wine market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Sparkling Wine Market: Overview

Sparkling wine is type of the wine with bubbles, created by fermentation process. It is known by different names in various parts of the world. Sekt, Cava, Prosecco are few types of sparkling wine that originates from Germany, Spain, and Italy respectively. Sparkling wine is served chilled along with various types of cuisines. Commonly, sparkling wine is made with two methods namely Charmat-Martinotti method also known as Metodo Italiano or Champagne method also known as Methode Champenoise. It is often comped with champagne owing to its fuzzy texture. While production of champagne is restricted to champagne district in France, sparking wine is made all around the world.

Global Sparkling Wine Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for sparkling wine with premium quality and taste is a major factor driving growth of the global sparkling wine market. In addition, growing consumption of sparkling wine on celebratory events, festivals and also for recreational purposes is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Availability of various types of wines in the market is increasing preference of individuals towards its consumption. Sparkling wine contains less calories, helps to tighten skin, and improve heart health. Furthermore, growing e-commerce sector, coupled with changing lifestyle and rising disposable income among individuals are factors expected to augment growth of the global sparkling wine market in the near future. However, high cost of sparkling wine is a factor that may hamper growth of the global sparkling wine market.

Global Sparkling Wine Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the prosecco segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Prosecco sparkling wine is made using prosecco grapes with charmat sparkling method. It can be paired with wide variety of cuisines is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the distribution channel segments, the online stores segment is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Availability of variety of premium quality sparkling wine and categorization of wines on the basis of cost are factors expected to support growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Sparkling Wine Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Increasing trend of consumption of sparkling wine on celebratory occasions is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing use of sparkling wine as a gift on celebratory events is another factor anticipated to support growth of the sparkling wine market in North America. Market in Europe is expected to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Countries in Europe are major producer and consumer of champagne is another factor fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Sparkling Wine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Cava

Champagne

Prosecco

Others (Cremant, Sekt, etc.)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Sparkling Wine Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sparkling Wine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580