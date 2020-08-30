Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Drone Market market.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Overview

Anti-drone is type of system that provides protection for certain facilities and areas. It is used for detection and interception of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to required application, different sets of equipments are provided to the anti-drone system for protection of various areas such as airports, prisons, residential complexes, border security, commercial buildings, military facilities and many more. Anti-drone systems are designed according to the consumers requirements. They are also used to capture drone in midflight and hack or block its communication with the driver.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Dynamics

Growing breaching incidences by unknown and unregistered drones in critical infrastructure of several countries is a major factor driving growth of the global anti-drone market. Additionally, easy availability of drones and growing use of unmanned arial vehicles for trace passing is resulting into growing demand for anti-drone systems is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Availability of various types of anti-drone systems and security threats are making defence and law enforcement sector more inclined towards its usage. Increasing adoption of anti-done technology in emerging economies is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing investment in anti-drone equipments to improve its efficiency and expand its area of application is a factor expected to boost growth of the global anti-drone market in the near future.

However, problems with detection and disruption of signals of Nano drones and LLS drones is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global anti-drone market. Nevertheless, introduction of cost-effective anti-drone system with long range and micro or Nano UAV detection can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the detection and disruption segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue the near future. Increasing demand for drones with detect and disruption properties especially in law enforcement sector is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. Among the end use vertical segments, the military and defense segment is expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of key player and high adoption of advanced technology in defence sector are factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing investment for development of technologically advanced anti-drone system is another factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing military budget and growing defence infrastructure are factors fueling growth of the target market in counties in Asia Pacific region.

Global Anti-Drone Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Kinetic System

Laser System

Electronics System

Segmentation by Application:

Detection

Detection and Disruption

Segmentation by End Use Vertical:

Military and Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial

Critical Infrastructure

Public Venue

Household

