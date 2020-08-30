Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Antenna Module Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive antenna module market report has been segmented on the basis of frequency range, vehicle type, end user, and region.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market: Overview

Automotive antenna module is an electrical component which is mounted on the vehicle for wireless communication. Typically, an antenna consists of an arrangement of electrically connected (often through a transmission line) and metallic conductors (elements) to the receiver or transmitter. It is designed to send or receive radio waves in the latest model of cars including Jaguar XF, BMW 7series, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Mercedes-Benz E-class, Honda Accord, and Scion tC.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market: Market Dynamics

The target market is majorly dependent on increasing automotive demand. The production and sales of automotive vehicles along with increasing demand for vehicles with improved signal quality and optimum scalability, which are projected to propel the automotive sector and subsequently automotive antenna module market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research and development activities for technologically advanced products for sharing and receiving of information with the infrastructure of cars or other vehicles or smartphones, satellite navigation, cellular networks, and radio broadcasting also estimated to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, embedded cellular connectivity is the most reliable method to provide connectivity to the car. Growing adoption of Embedded cellular connectivity in the passenger car, plays an important part for growth of the target market. Growing wireless connectivity features in vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive antenna module market

Various governments across world are focusing towards to reduce fatality rate and adopting safety features in all vehicles. For instance, Government initiatives in Europe such as eCall deployment and ERA-GLONASS, which is estimated to drive automotive antenna module market and expected to increase the implementation of wireless connectivity and related other advanced features to reduce accident cases.

Latest trend observed in the target market is Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and suppliers are focusing to collaborate for the development of efficient V2X antenna. This technological advancement is expected to communicate with surroundings and makes driving experience safer and more efficient.

Whereas, low signal availability while receiving or sharing information may hamper growth of target market.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market: Segment Analysis

Among the frequency range segments, the medium and high frequency range segments are expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period.

Among the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the OEM segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounts for majority share and expected to dominate the global automotive antenna module market. Expansion in the automotive sector along with high adoption rate of wireless connectivity are some factors expected to increase production of vehicles employed with automotive antenna module in the region. Moreover, launch of electric luxury car is also projected to drive demand of automotive antenna modules.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Frequency Range

Low range frequency

Medium range frequency

High range frequency

Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Electric vehicles

Segmentation by End user

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

