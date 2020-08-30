Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reed Sensor Market market.

Global Reed Sensor Market: Overview

Reed sensor is type of an electric switch, which is paired with two permanent magnets and used for metal detection, proximity, liquid level and flow measurement, and sense and detect movement.

Global Reed Sensor Market: Dynamics

Reed sensors are used for power steering, engine control and as a fluid level sensor for monitoring motor oil levels and brake fluid reservoirs. They are also used as proximity sensors in air bags, doors, parking breaks, door locks, and seats. Increasing adoption of reed sensors for various applications in automotive sectors is a major factor driving growth of the global reed sensor market. Increasing adoption of reed sensors in electronic appliances such as water heaters, dish washers, steamers, cookers, coffee makers, etc. is another factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing usage of reed sensors as they can operate efficient in the harsh environmental conditions is a factor expected to support growth of the global reed sensor market in the near future.

However, reed switch cannot be in miniaturized form similar to surface mount chips. In addition, magnets, which are required for working of reed switch are more than few millimeters away, it done not work satisfactorily. Theses are factors that could affect growth of the global reed sensor market. Nevertheless, increasing use of reed sensor in robotics and consumer electronics can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Reed Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the dry reed sensor segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of dry reed sensors for automotive, consumer electronics, and safety and security applications is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the application segments, the robotics and automation segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Reed sensors are used for controlling angle, conveyor speed, location, and robotic motion. They are also used as proximity sensor and report position and movement of the products in vending machines. Reed sensors are used for fluid levels and flow management in harsh environments. These are some of the factors supporting growth of robotics and automation segment in the target market.

Global Reed Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific is expected to accounts for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing automotive and consumer electronics sector in developing countries is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of global and local player in countries in the region is another factor supporting growth of the target market. increasing adoption of switch red sensors in various industries, especially in china in a fetor anticipated to propel growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe. Presence of prominent payers and increasing adoption of advanced technologies are factors fueling growth of the reed market in these regions.

Global Reed Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Mercury-Wetted Reed Sensor

Dry Reed Sensor

Segmentation by contact position:

Form A

Form B

Form C

Others

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Safety and Security

Automotive and Transportation

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Robotics and Automation

Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Others

