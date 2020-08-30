Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vitamin C Market market.

Global Vitamin C Market: Overview

Vitamin C also known as ascorbic acid, is an essential nutrient for body in order to function properly. Best sources of vitamin C are fresh fruits and vegetables including citrus fruits, tomatoes, kiwifruit, strawberries, cantaloupe, potatoes, green peppers, broccoli, brussels sprouts. Vitamin C is used for treating and preventing the common cold, skin infections, and complications during pregnancy. In addition, vitamin C is applied to skin which helps to protect against pollutants, sun, and others.

Global Vitamin C Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of vitamin C owing to prevent and cure various health problems including scurvy, heal wounds, and improve immune system is a major factor driving growth of the target market. Due to very low toxicity present in vitamin C, excess intake does not create side effects is one of the factor driving growth of the target market. Additionally, growing consumer inclination to processed foods and rising working population are other factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period. Growing demand for vitamin C for food fortification in many applications including convenience foods, juices & sports drinks, confectionery products, functional food & beverages, and bakery products which are expected to propel global vitamin C market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, vitamin C is widely used in pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, pet food industry, cosmetics & personal care, and increasing demand for vitamin C supplements, anti-aging cream, sunscreen lotions, and other products is another factor estimated to drive growth of the global market.

However, high manufacturing cost of vitamin C, coupled with increasing environmental regulations are among some other factors that could restrain growth of the target market.

Global Vitamin C Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the sodium ascorbate segment is expected to account for maximum revenue share contribution in the target market, due to its antioxidant properties and used as reducing agent.

Among the form segments, the tablet segment is expected to account significant share of global market, in terms of revenue, due to its extended shelf life as compared to other forms.

Among the application segments, the foods & beverages is expected to hold majority of market share, owing to high usage of vitamin C in various food products.

Global Vitamin C Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global vitamin C market. This is attributable to increasing demand from cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry along with high disposable income in countries such as US and Canada.

The Asia Pacific Vitamin C market is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to growing consumer preference about benefits of vitamin C, availability of products, and high consumption of vitamin C product are the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

Global Vitamin C Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Sodium Ascorbate

Calcium Ascorbate

Potassium Ascorbate

Magnesium Ascorbate

D-Isoascorbic Acid

Segmentation by form:

Tonic

Tablet

Injection

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Foods & Beverages

Animal Feed

