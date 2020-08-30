Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chitosan Powder Market market.

Global Chitosan Powder Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global chitosan powder market report has been segmented as per source, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Chitosan Powder Market: Overview

Chitosan powder is obtained from shells of the various shellfish such as lobster, shrimp, and crab. The hard outer skeleton of the shellfish contains a large amount of chitin which is further processed to manufacture chitosan powder, glucosamine, and other product. Chitosan powder is biopolymer and associated with several properties such as biocompatibility, renewability, biodegradability, nontoxicity, and others. Also, chitosan powder is widely used in various applications such as wastewater treatments, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, food and beverage industry, and others across the globe.

Global Chitosan Powder Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for chitosan powder in developing and developed countries due to rising awareness about this powder across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, increasing adoption of chitosan powder among various applications such as water treatment, food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceutical, and others across the globe is another factor projected to fuel growth of the global market.

Increasing awareness about several health benefits of chitosan powder such as treat high cholesterol, obesity, improve wound healing, protect against hypertension, and others resulting in rising demand for chitosan powder across the globe. These are other factors anticipated to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing health concern across the globe and rising consumption of dietary supplements among individuals are major factors projected to propel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities and improving innovation strategies by major chitosan powder manufacturers are other factor anticipated to proliferate growth of the global chitosan powder market in the near future.

However, high production cost associated with chitosan powder and its product inconsistency due to regional, seasonal, and chemical modification is key factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Chitosan Powder Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for shrimp among chitosan manufacturers in the production of chitosan powder is a factor that can drive revenue growth of the shrimp segment among the source type segments.

Among the application segment, the wastewater treatment segment is anticipated to witness major growth in the global chitosan powder market, owing to rising demand for wastewater treatment in several industries such as textile, dairy, chemical, and metal cutting, and others across the globe.

Global Chitosan Powder Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific chitosan powder market accounted for the highest revenue share and is anticipated to dominate the target market over the forecast period. increasing water pollution and rapid adoption of wastewater treatment in countries such as India, China, and Japan, in this region. The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rapid consumption of dietary supplement among individuals and high awareness about biological properties of chitosan powder in countries such as US and Canada in this region. The market in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register average growth in the global market. owing to increasing awareness about chitosan powder and its properties among individuals in these regions.

Global Chitosan Powder Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Crab

Shrimp

Squid

Krill

Others (Turtle and Lobster)

Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

Dietary Supplement Industry

Others (Animal Feed and Wastewater Treatment)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

