Global Display Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global display market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user Industry, and region.

Global Display Market: Overview

Display is a type of output device that provides information in visible form on the screen. It receives information in the form of electrical signal hence it is also known as electronic display.

Global Display Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of organic light-emitting diode displays in smartphones and televisions is a key factor driving growth of the global display market. In addition, increasing adoption of technologically advanced, lightweight, thin, and energy efficient displays is another factor supporting growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of smart wearables among individuals is a factor expected to support growth of the global display market in the near future.

However, fluctuating prices of display panels and high cost of technologically advanced display panels are factors that may hamper growth of the global display market. In addition, availability of alternatives such as screen-less displays and projectors could also affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of smart mirrors and smart displays in various end use industries can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Display Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the LCD segment is expected to expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. LCD also called as liquid-crystal displays are used in medium and small devices, smartphones, wearables, etc. Increasing adoption of smartphones and wearables among individuals is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market. The OLED segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to its high brightness and energy efficiency. In addition, increasing use of OLED screens as they are thin and flexible is increasing its adoption for various applications.

Among the product type, the smartphone segment is accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. High penetration of smartphones and preference for smartphones with mew and advanced features among end users is factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market. The wearables segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing adoption of wearables among consumers for personal, corporate, healthcare, fitness and various other applications.

Global Display Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America and Europe are expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced electronic devices among consumer, owing to its availability and high disposable income. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Presence of key display manufactures is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Growing consumer electronics sector and high demand for display panels in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan are major factor fueling growth of the display market in Asia Pacific.

Global Display Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Automotive Display

Smart Wearable

Tablet

Television

Smartphone

PC Monitor and Laptop

Signage

Segmentation by Technology:

Direct-View LED

Micro-LED

OLED

LCD

Segmentation by end user Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Education

Sports and Entertainment

Consumer

Retail and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Transportation

Industrial

