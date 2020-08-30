Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gear Oil Market market.

Global Gear Oil Market: Overview

Gear oil also called as gear box oil, is a lubricant used in transfer cases, automobiles such as heavy duty vehicles, transmission, and various other machineries. Gear oil is selected on the basis of base oil type, viscosity, and additives. Use of gear oil helps to improve operation reliability, gear box efficiency and reduces wear.

Global Gear Oil Market: Dynamics

Growing industrial sector in developing countries is a major factor driving growth of the global gear oil market. Use of gear oil protects equipment from extreme pressure, reduces noise generation, improves performance in high or low temperature, and safety during operations are factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing demand for gear oil in power sector, coupled with growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific are factors expected to propel growth of the global gear oil market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulation on all the waste oils from engines, turbines, gearboxes, etc. which can advisedly affect the environment is a factor may hamper growth of the global gear oil market. Nevertheless, adoption of semi-synthetic gear oils for various applications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Gear Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the base oil segments, the mineral oil segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the near future. High usage of mineral oil, owing to it its easy availability and low cost are factors supporting growth of this segment in the target market. In addition, semi-synthetic oil segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the next ten years.

Among the end use industry segments, the transportation segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicles and rising number of cargoes are factors driving growth of transportation segment in the target market.

Global Gear Oil Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing number of manufacturing industries in countries in this region is a key factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, growing infrastructure and increasing investment for construction are also factors supporting growth of the gear oil market in Asia Pacific.

Market in North America is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Presence of prominent players is a factor propelling growth of the gear oil market in North America and Europe. In addition, growing demand for gear oil for transportation application is another factor fueling growth of the target market in North America.

Global Gear Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Base Oil:

Bio-based Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Synthetic Oil

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Transportation

Aviation

Railway

Automotive

Marine

General Industries

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Manufacturing

