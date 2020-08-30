Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Insulation Coating Market market.

Insulation Coating Market: Introduction

Insulation coating is a heat barrier material. It controls the consumption of energy efficiently and aids to reduce the carbon footprint. This coating is made using non-conducting materials, therefore, prevent products from corrosion. Insulation coating is utilized to protect the product from sound, heat, electricity, and other factors. Insulation coating possesses various properties such as energy saving, less thermal conductivity, and high thermal coefficient. Insulation coating is used or applied on various equipment and different machine parts to prevent them from environmental effects.

Insulation coating materials are utilized to offer anti-condensation capabilities and thermal barrier for shipboard construction. Moreover, corrosion under insulation has the crude problem in marine applications and insulation coating materials offer corrosion protection owing to their low porosity as these coating form a film over the substrate.

Insulation Coating Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for insulation coating products across various end-use sectors including aerospace and automotive is a factor expected to drive the global insulation coating market growth. Increasing adoption of insulation coating from the marine industry is an additional factor expected to fuel the target market growth.

Insulation coating is energy efficient in nature and capable of operating at different temperatures thus expected to influence the global market growth. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is another factor expected to augments the global market growth. Moreover, increasing government support and high investments for the environment-friendly insulation materials are factors expected to propel the target market. Easy availability of raw materials, rapid population growth, and stable economic growth are additional factors expected to drive growth of the global insulation coating market.

However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is a key factor projected to restraint the global market growth over the forecast period.

Insulation Coating Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the acrylic segment is estimated to register moderate revenue share in the global insulation coating market, owing to its ability to prevent CUI and their ease of maintenance. Acrylic coatings are user-friendly spray equipment and suitable for temperature applications rage up to 150 degrees. Water-based acrylic insulation coating operates up to 177 degrees. Acrylic-based insulation coatings are the ideal replacement for conventional materials. The revenue of the non-metal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

Among the end-use industries segments, the marine segment is expected to register a moderate revenue share in the global insulation coating market. The revenue of the marine segment is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Insulation Coating Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for moderate revenue share in the global insulation coating market. The Asia Pacific insulation coating market is anticipated to register highest revenue growth, due to rising demand from the marine, building and construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Global Insulation Coating Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Yttria Stabilized Zirconia

Others (Mullite, etc.)

Segmentation by End-Use Industries:

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Building & Construction

