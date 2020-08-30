Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Jerry Cans Market market.

Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global jerry cans market report has been segmented on the basis of material, capacity, molding process, end use, and region.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Overview

Jerry cans are metal or plastic containers which are used to store various types of liquids in bulk quantity. These cans are available in various designs, shapes, colors, and storage capacities.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for jerry cans among various industries for packaging liquid products for efficient and damage free storage and transportation is one of the major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, these containers are having various properties including resistance to moisture, odorless storage, and also prevent leakages. This is a factor anticipated to propel growth of the target market. Availability of jerry containers in various storage capacities which can be customized according to application-specific requirements including food and beverages, chemicals, and agrochemicals, is a factor projected to support growth of the global market. In addition, rising demand for cooking oils among various food service providers is anticipated to propel demand for oils in bulk quantity which is another factor projected to augment the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulation regarding usage of plastic material is one of the key factor projected to hamper growth of the global market. Moreover, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper growth of the target market.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the capacity segments, the above 25liters segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to growing demand for cans to safely store and transport bulk chemicals.

Among the material type segments, the plastic segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share, owing to its properties such as durability, light-weight nature which aids to reduce the cost of shipping.

Among the molding process segments, the blow molding segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to the lower cost of production.

Among the end use segments, the oil & gas segment is estimated to contribute significant revenue shares followed by the food & beverages segment.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Regional Analysis

Jerry cans market in the Asia Pacific is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the target market. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, industrialization, rising demand for lubricants and petroleum, coupled with increasing sales of automobiles. In addition, growing GDP in emerging countries such as India and China and expansion of the industrial sector are some additional factors projected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region. The Middle East and Africa market for jerry cans are anticipated to register significant growth, owing to increasing export activities of petroleum fuel. Markets in North America, Europe, and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Jerry Cans Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Plastic

LDPE

HDPE

PET

PVC

PP

Metal

Segmentation by Capacity:

Below 10 liters

10 to 25 liters

Above 25 liters

Segmentation by Molding Process:

Blow Molding

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Segmentation by End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals & Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others (Petrochemicals and Lubricants)

