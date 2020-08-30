Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vehicle Analytics Market market.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global vehicle analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, end user, and region.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Overview

Currently vehicles are manufactured with smart components such as sensors, diagnosis ports, connectivity ports, etc. and generates huge amount of data. Vehicle analytics include technologies that explore this data and provide results as expected by end user.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing penetration and development of smart devices in automotive sector is expected to drive adoption of vehicle analytics in the manufacturing sector. This adoption is attributed to its features such as traffic visualization, route analysis, voice command, service maintenance, and many more.

Advent of connected vehicles with capabilities to provide real-time, predictive, and contextual insights on consumer (buying) behavior, driving behavior, and vehicle health is a key factor expected to boost growth of the target market.

Moreover, increasing adoption of software that offer applications for streaming and real-time data analytics in connected vehicles is some of the major factor expected to boost growth of the global market in coming 10 years.

Furthermore, growing demand for highly distributed (spatial extent) and highly dynamic (temporal extent) IoT grid connected vehicles is anticipating high adoption of vehicle analytics systems in heavy and light duty vehicles. This adoption is primarily attributed due to its predictive maintenance capability which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the potential market during the forecast period.

However, high initial investments involved with analytics setup and limitations on network coverage for long travel vehicles are major factor expected to decline growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user segment, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is expected to register a high revenue share in the global market. Increasing adoption and demand for advance technologies in automotive equipment as well as increasing development activities in vehicles infotainment systems are major factors expected to propel growth of the segment in the target market. Various automotive manufacturers are focusing on proving predictive safety and security applications which is a feature offered by vehicle analytics.

Cloud-based technologies offer scalability and agility thus increasing adoption of cloud-based vehicle analytics services and solutions. Proliferation of cloud-based analytics in automotive sector and rising demand for real-time analysis which provides driver performance and predictive maintenance analysis in turn is expected to increase implementation of vehicle analytics software. Aforementioned are among some of the major factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The vehicle analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute high market share in terms of revenue and will dominate in the global market. The Asia Pacific market is driven by, high availability of manufacturing and sales automobiles is a major factor that will boost growth of the global market in this region.

For instance; in 2018, according to international organization of motor vehicle manufacturers China registered highest cars and commercial vehicles production of total 25,705,558 units.

In addition, rising government investments in expending automotive sector by including technological advancements and increasing transport infrastructure activities in Asia Pacific are some more factors expected to support growth of the target market in this region.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by End User:

Insurers

Fleet Owners

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Regulatory Bodies

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

