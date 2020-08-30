Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global distributed natural gas-fueled generation market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, end use, and region.

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market: Overview

Distributed natural gas-fueled generation refers to energy generation with the use of natural gas as fuel by cold and hot way. Distributed natural gas-fueled generation is cleaner than coal-fueled or diesel generation and not depends on solar or wind energy for the power production.

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market: Dynamics

Favorable government initiatives and policies to use natural gas as a generator fuel is estimated to boost the global distributed natural gas-fueled generation market. In addition, various benefits offered by DNGG including increasing natural gas usage, reduction or low carbon emissions, and other advantages, are estimated to fuel the target market. In addition, increasing investments in the power sector to manufacture distributed generation technologies and increasing research & development activities to use fuel cell technologies for transportation and other portable applications which projected to bolster demand for distributed natural gas-fueled generation and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. Need for reliable power and reducing costs of onsite generation than grid power are some factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Recent trend observed in the target market is people are adoption of fuel cell technologies, due to rising usage of natural gas, which is giving a new way for growth of the market. In addition, manufacturers are focusing to develop advanced fuel cell technologies and produce clean energy sources to grow in the target market.

However, high volatility in natural gas prices may restrain the growth of the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the natural gas gensets segment is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period.

Among the end use segments, the commercial & industrial segment registered a substantial growth rate.

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe accounts for substantial market share in the global market and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. According to Energy Efficiency Directive, Europe aims to achieve 20% efficiency target by the end of 2020, which is expected to motivate key players to employ distributed natural gas-fueled generators in the upcoming period. In addition, according to European Commission 2020 Climate & Energy Strategy, the nation aims to reduce greenhouse emissions and utilize sustainable methods.

North America contributes a substantial revenue share to the target market. Government norms for green energy consumption in the US and Canada is projected to contribute to growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing Infrastructure development activities in India and China coupled with favorable government initiatives and policies to adopt DNGG are expected to drive growth of the target market in the near future. In addition, increasing usage of distributed natural gas-fueled generation in residential and commercial sector is projected to boost DNGG demand in the region.

Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Natural gas gensets

Micro turbine

Stationary fuel cells

Segmentation by End Use:

Residential

Building & Institutional

Commercial & Industrial

