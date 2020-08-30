Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Auto-Injectors market.

The global auto-injectors market size was estimated at USD 767.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.5%. Increase in prevalence of anaphylactic shock, rise in awareness about these devices and preferences of patients to choose self-administration of injections are the key factors propelling the overall market.

Auto-injectors are preferred over conventional devices as they enable efficient and improved drug delivery as well as new formulations. Technological advancements in products are anticipated to boost growth. For instance, Humira by AbbVie, Inc. comes with lock function and injection start & end alerts.

Auto-injectors offer various advantages such as they reduce phobia anxiety associated to needles, reduce chances of needle stick injuries, maintain consistency of dose accuracy, and help with better efficacy, which, in turn, aid growth. Drug delivery from an auto-injector is more controlled compared to manual injection.

The injecting site of a particular drug is chosen based on nature of the drug, but it is normally administered intramuscularly. Auto-injectors are less painful compared to syringes, which increases their demand. However, availability of alternatives such as oral tablets may hinder growth.

Innovations in device functions are also anticipated to support growth. For instance, in September 2015, Bayer HealthCare launched an electronic auto-injector used to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, which offers complete dosage of the drug for improved compliance & potentially reduces the overall cost. The SHL group offers various types of auto-injectors with large volumes and high viscosity.

Product

Type Insights of Auto-Injectors Market

The market is segmented based on product, which includes disposable and reusable auto-injectors. Disposable auto-injectors segment accounted for largest share in 2018 due to its ease of use, convenience, and patients preference.

Reusable auto-injectors are available in two forms, which include prefilled and empty auto-injectors. Prefilled auto-injectors was the largest segment in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. They come with standard prefilled barrels containing therapeutic drugs and are easy to use. Eliminating dose error is the greatest advantage offered by prefilled syringes.

Disease Indication Insights

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies. The anaphylaxis segment accounted for largest share in 2018. This significant share can be attributed to rising incidence of anaphylactic reactions due to food, medications, latex, and insect stings.

As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergic conditions are the most common health issues affecting children in the U.S. In 2015, 8.8 million children suffered from skin allergies and 4.2 million from food allergies. Allergy is the most common chronic disease in Europe. Around 20% of patients with allergies fear of possible anaphylactic shock, asthma attack, or even death from these reactions.

End-use Insights

The homecare settings segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of home healthcare devices, owing to growing geriatric population, coupled with rising incidence of diabetes can be attributed to fastest growth of this segment.

The hospital segment is anticipated to grow gradually over the forecast period owing to increase in number of patients suffering from anaphylaxis and multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is more common in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. It affects around 400,000 people in the U.S. and around 2.5 million people globally.

Regional Insights of Auto-Injectors Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to advancements in medical devices technologies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for quality products. As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. In 2015, around 8.8 million children suffered from skin allergies and 4.2 million had food allergies. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, every year around 200,000 people need emergency medical care for food allergic reactions. Thus, the abovementioned factors are anticipated to boost demand in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to factors such as increasing incidence of diabetics and anaphylaxis due to food allergies in countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, & Australia. Increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes is anticipated to drive market growth. In 2017, around 50,000 children & adolescents below 20 years of age are living with type 1 diabetes in China.

Auto-injectors Market Share Insights

The global auto-injectors market is highly competitive. Some of the players operating in the market are Eli Lilly; Scandinavian Health Ltd.; AbbVie, Inc.; Amgen; Owen Mumford; Ypsomed; Teva Pharmaceutical; Biogen Idec; Mylan N.V.; Pfizer, Inc.; and Sanofi. Key parameters increasing competition are rapid adoption of advanced devices for improved healthcare. In addition, major players are often undertaking mergers & acquisitions along with new product launches to retain share and diversify the product portfolio.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Auto-Injectors Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global auto-injectors market report on the basis of product, disease indication, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors

PrefilledAuto-injectors

EmptyAuto-injectors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Other Therapies

End-use Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

