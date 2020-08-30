Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cooking Sauces market.

The global cooking sauces market size was estimated at USD 38.35 billion in 2018. Rising demand for ethnic and spicy food coupled with preference for easy solution for meal preparation is anticipated to drive the market. Changing eating habits of customers, adoption of multi cuisine cooking habits, and demand for various wet and dry sauces is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Technological advancements in food industry have significantly fueled up the sauces market with new the availability of a wide range of flavor enhancer sauces. This factor is anticipated to positively influence the product demand in near future. Product demand vastly differs on the basis of regions as well as countries. Native ingredients and cuisines determine various flavors preferred by the local customers. Rapid globalization and urbanization is expected to break geographical barrier in the forthcoming years and thus, create new business opportunities for the key players.

Rising customer preference for healthy eating is anticipated to steer the eating patterns around the world. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for traditional products such as sauces and curries. The global cooking sauces market is expected to witness a steady rise on account of the factors such as rising demand for new flavor, ethnic taste, and products with enhanced shelf life. Moreover, the preference for easy to cook sauces providing a new flavor to the cuisine is also expected to remain a key trend observed in the market.

Product Insights of Cooking Sauces Market

Wet cooking sauce segment held the leading market share of over 88% in 2018. This segment includes soy, barbecue, chili, mustard, and tomato sauce and tomato purees. This dominance is attributed to the high consumption of wet and ready to use sauces in the western countries including Germany, U.K., and France. Moreover, increasing penetration of private labelled products is anticipated to bode well for the segment growth. For instance, Coles, an Australian supermarket, launched a new range of hot cooking sauces in collaboration with Usain Bolt in 2018, to attract more consumers.

The dry cooking sauce segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025. Availability of healthy options such as cholesterol free and fat free products is anticipated to drive the product demand. These products are available in the form of bouillon cube and semi powders. In addition, rising preference for easy to store and durable sauces among the young population in North America, including U.S. and Canada, is expected to remain a favorable trend.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarket/hypermarket generated a revenue of USD 19.21 billion in 2018, owing to rising preference for this distribution channel by majority of consumers. The easy availability of a wide range of products in supermarkets help customers choose the most preferred option.

Online segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% on account of the introduction of various e-commerce stores to boost the product supply and availability. The new companies including Grofers and Big Basket offer doorstep product delivery services to their customers. Availability of attractive discounts on a wide range of products is projected to further fuel the growth.

Regional Insights of Cooking Sauces Market

Europe is expected to reach USD 18.89 billion in 2025. High demand for ethnic foods as a result of increasing multi-cultural population in the region is expected to expand the scope of traditional sauces. Furthermore, new product launches in developed markets including U.K. and Germany is expected to have a positive impact on the growth. For instance, Oriendi in 2017 launched a new range of dates-based cooking sauces in U.K.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a key lucrative markets, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing adoption of western food trends along with inclusion of new flavors in traditional staple food by the middle-class income groups in developing countries, including India, China, and Bangladesh is anticipated to drive the growth. Furthermore, the supportive government policies aimed at boosting the manufacturing output is expected to encourage industry participants to make significant investments in the region over the next few years.

Market Share Insights of Cooking Sauces Market

The key market players include Nestle SA; Tas Gourmet Sauce Co.; Kikkoman Corporation; McCormick & Company Incorporated; Conagra Brands Inc.; Bolton Group; General Mills Inc.; The Unilever Group; The Kraft Heinz Company; and Del Monte Foods Inc. In 2019, Rufus Teague launched a new range of sugar free barbeque cooking sauces, keeping the fitness conscious customers in mind.

The companies are developing new products and flavors according to the consumer preferences. Furthermore, the companies are also spending more on partnerships to expand their market reach. In April 2018, Kraft Heinz signed a partnership with Food Network for developing Food Network Kitchen Inspirations, a product line which comprises salad dressings, cooking sauces and meal kits.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Cooking Sauces Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global cooking sauces market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Dry

Wet

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

