The global smart air purifier market size was valued at USD 2,101.7 million in 2018. Rising demand for anti-pollution products owing to high pollution levels is anticipated to drive growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is anticipated to drive the adoption of the product in near future.

Air purifiers help eliminate dust particles, dust mites, mold, pet dander, smoke particles, vehicle exhaust, cooking smoke, and gaseous pollutants among others. Smart air purifiers allow monitoring and controlling the air quality through a smartphone-enabled app which also provides live reading of quality data. The product also helps tracking indoor air quality over a period of time which enables consumers to observe the time of the day with the best and worst air quality. Increasing deterioration of air quality, owing to high smoke, pollution and PM2.5 levels in anticipated to propel the adoption of smart air filtration and purifier products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 out of 10 people breathe contaminated air containing high level of pollutants. It states that around outdoor and indoor air pollution leads to around 7 million premature deaths every year, out of which 3.8 million people die as a result of exposure to indoor air pollution. Degrading air quality across regions and rising awareness regarding the advantages of using air purifiers are anticipated to drive the smart air purifiers market over the forecast period.

High level of indoor pollutants and PM2.5 increases the risk of respiratory diseases, heart diseases, cancer, dizziness, fatigue, asthma, and eye irritation among other ailments. Manufacturers focus on product innovation and new product launches to meet the growing demand.

Technology Insights of Smart Air Purifier Market

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter technology held the leading market share of more than 85.4% in 2018. The segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. HEPA is a type of mechanical filter which usually works by drawing air in a fine mesh which helps trap harmful particles such as pollen, tobacco smoke, dust mites, and other elements. These filters are small, portable, and usually work for a single-room. In addition, this product can eliminate around 99.97% of pollution particles.

Activated carbon technology is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. These filters are small pieces of carbon in granular form absorbing contaminants and allergens. The pores of activated carbon capture pollutants through adsorption and make it an effective technology for eliminating odor, chemicals, and smoke. However, this filter cannot remove dust and allergens from the environment, which restricts its demand to the residential segment.

Application Insights of Smart Air Purifier Market

Commercial application is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025. The commercial spaces exhibit increased risk of airborne diseases owing to the presence of a large number of people in a room. Commercial buildings are a major focus area when it comes to reducing carbon footprint. Governments have set various regulations on construction of offices and commercial buildings in terms of design and operations. For instance, the United States Green Building Council mandates Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification which promotes energy conservation and environmental responsibility in building construction. This program focuses on air handling units to control building temperature, ventilation, and controlling airborne contaminants. This factor is projected to contribute to high demand in commercial application.

According to a study from Harvard, people working in well ventilated areas with minimal level of indoor pollutants have higher cognitive functioning compared to the offices with typical pollutant levels. Improved air quality also results in increased productivity. Rising awareness among organizations regarding environment and employee health is anticipated to positively influence the segment in the forthcoming years.

Residential application witnesses the highest share in the global market at 66.9% in 2018, owing to the increasing indoor air pollution. Increasing prevalence of health issues caused by airborne diseases such as asthma, allergies, and other respiratory problems encourage consumers to invest in the product. Moreover, the convenience of operating the smart products bodes well for the product adoption. Installation of these products in residential areas helps tracking and controlling the air quality to eradicate smoke fumes, dust particles, and odor.

Regional Insights of Smart Air Purifier Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 40.8% in 2018. Increasing pollution levels in countries such as China and India is anticipated to fuel the regional product demand. According to the WHO, in 2015, around 50% of global deaths caused by air pollution were registered in China and India. Moreover, 13 out of 20 most polluted cities in the world are located in India. According to a 2017 Greenpeace report, air pollution causes 1.2 million premature deaths in India every year. The government of China and India have undertaken a number of measures such as graded air quality rating response system and emission reducing converters for automobiles. This factor is anticipated to drive the regional demand during the forecast period.

North America witnesses growth on account of increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding smart purifiers. Stringent government regulations to improve the air quality standards, including the Clean Air Act established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1970 have been associated with establishing national air quality standards. In addition, establishment of large commercial offices and buildings in countries such as U.S. and Canada have increased the scope of product application in the region.

Market Share Insights of Smart Air Purifier Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of top players such as Honeywell International Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Xiaomi Corporation; Blueair; COWAYCO. LTD.; Whirlpool; Americair Corporation; Sharp Corporation; and Dyson. Market players are adopting mergers and acquisitions strategies to enhance product offerings. Moreover, companies focus on expanding their production capacity and product innovation to meet rising demand.

