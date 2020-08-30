Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Latex Pillow market.

The global latex pillow market size was valued at USD 276.90 million in 2018 and will expand further at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for high-end lifestyle products is a key factor driving the market growth. In addition, rising incidences of cervical spondylosis, neck pain, joint pain, etc. owing to hectic schedules and sedentary lifestyle is boosting the product demand.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 20.3% of population across the globe suffered from neck pain in 2017. Latex pillows are proven to provide optimum support and fill the gap between neck and head while sleeping. They are considered to be extremely comfortable on account of natural elasticity of latex, which helps in effectively aligning the spine.

They help relieve neck and spinal pain and are also recommended by osteopaths, therapists, and chiropractors for people suffering from back pain. In addition, they also help reduce allergies and accumulation of microbes and dust mites.

Furthermore, rapid development of residential and hospitality sectors helps boost the demand for these pillows. New product launches, especially in the commercial application segment, is also augmenting the product demand. For instance, in October 2018,Innocor Inc. launched an Amazon exclusive brand called Revel with its Innocor Foam Technologies, which serves commercial customers.

Type Insights of Latex Pillow Market

Blended mix latex type segment led the global market in 2018 accounting for more than 45% of the overall share. These pillows are manufactured using a combination of natural Talalay and synthetic latex. This combination enhances the durability of the product and cuts short on chemical infused production. Manufacturers produce blended latex pillows with a combination of synthetic, cotton, rayon, and poly fil as using a combination of different materials helps cut down on the cost incurred in producing 100% natural latex pillows.

For instance, Essence of Bamboo offers latex pillow of shredded latex with a blend of poly fil. This combination helps retain bounce and softness for a long time and also improves the airflow of the product. Natural latex type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of eco-friendly and natural products on account of low environmental impact is driving the segment growth. Constant product innovation in this segment is also driving its growth. For instance, in 2017, Vita Talalay added new products to its portfolio, Natutal Vita Talalay Origins.

Application Insights of Latex Pillow Market

Residential application segment accounted for a share of more than 54% in 2018. Rapid urbanization has been driving the demand for home furnishing products, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth in this segment. Commercial application segment is also expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years.

Rapidly expanding hospitality sector is the key factor responsible for market growth in this segment. In addition, growing infrastructural development and construction activities in developing countries, such as China, Indonesia, and India, is expected to boost the segment.

Regional Insights of Latex Pillow Market

North America led the global market in 2018 and will retain its position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of residential building constructions in the region. Rising importance of and awareness about using natural products are also expected to drive the product demand. Moreover, presence of key manufacturers, such as Talalay Global, Shevick Sales Corp., United Pillow Manufacturing, Inc., and Sleep Artisan, is further expected to fuel the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth at CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025. Rapid urbanization in the region, particularly in countries like China, India, and Indonesia, is boosting the demand for home furniture including bedding products, which is likely to augment the market growth. Expanding hospitality and healthcare industries is also likely to help boost the market growth. In addition, increased consumer disposable income levels and improved standards of living are said to contribute to the product demand.

Market Share Insights of Latex Pillow Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the key companies are Sleep On Latex; Simmons Bedding Company LLC.;Sealy Corp.; Serta, Inc.; Talalay Global; Shevick Sales Corp.; United Pillow Manufacturing, Inc.; Sleep Artisan; DeRUCCI International Holdings Ltd.; and Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Co. LLC. These companies focus on expanding their production capacity by adopting innovative technologies to meet rising demand.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Latex Pillow Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global latex pillow market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Blended Mix

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

