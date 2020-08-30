Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Landscaping Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Landscaping Products Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Landscaping Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global landscaping products market size was valued at USD 63.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to the rapidly expanding real estate sector across the globe. Thus, increasing number of residential and commercial projects will fuel the demand for these products.

In addition, growing usage of outdoor spaces as lounge, entertainment area, outdoor kitchen, etc. is driving the demand for landscaping products, such as plants, water fountain, and gazebos. Renovating outdoor spaces not only brings aesthetics to the infrastructure but also increases its value, which is also one of the key factors responsible for rising demand for landscaping products.

Furthermore, growing target population across the globe is also propelling the market growth. Other factors fueling the product demand include awareness about the availability of landscaping products, increasing disposable income levels, and improving economies in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and infrastructural developments in these regions is likely to have a positive impact on the market expansion. North America is projected to account for the largest market share by 2025 owing to rapidly expanding real estate market in the region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to aforementioned factors.

Product Insights of Landscaping Products Market

Based on product, the market is segmented into ground coverings, planting materials, hardscaping, and outdoor specialties. Planting materials segment accounts for the largest market share. These materials include live plants, pots and planters, and grass seeds. Hardscaping is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecasted period.

This growth is attributed to high demand for products, such as stamped concrete plank pavers and paving blocks made of porcelain and natural stones, which prevent flooding issues and water runoff. Furthermore, growing trend outdoor kitchen, which is generally constructed using large volumes of hardscaping products, is expected to boost the segment growth. Rapidly expanding real estate market across the globe will also have a positive impact on the segment development.

Application Insights of Landscaping Products Market

Based on application, the landscaping products market is segmented into residential and commercial sectors. Commercial application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecasted period. Growing number of outdoor cafes and restaurants, renovation projects, and trend of upgrading the outdoor space to increase the infrastructure value are expected to support the segment development.

Residential application is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 70% by 2025. Increasing number of residential projects coupled with growing renovation activities is bolstering the demand for landscaping products in this sector. In addition, increasing disposable income levels in emerging markets will further boost the product demand in this segment.

Regional Insights of Landscaping Products Market

North America is estimated to be the largest regional landscaping products market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecasted period. Growing trend of house and garden parties is expected to boost the product demand in the region. In North America, U.S. accounted for more than 80% of the overall share. Rebound in the housing market after recession in 2008 and growing number of renovation projects in the region will boost the demand further.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecasted period owing to increasing target population, growing disposable income levels, and improving economic conditions in countries, such as India and China. In addition, rapidly expanding commercial and residential construction market in the region is likely to have a significant impact on the market development.

Market Share Insights of Landscaping Products Market

Some of the major market participants include Griffon Corp.; Haddonstone Ltd.; Home Depot Product Authority LLC; Kafka Granite LLC; Lehigh Hanson; Anchor Block Company; Quikrete Companies Inc.; Salina Concrete Products; Henri Studio; and Pavestone Company LLC. These companies have undertaken strategic initiatives, such as means of merger and acquisition and product innovation, to increase their market share. For instance, in 2018, Ecodynamics, Australias largest landscaping products and services company, merged its sub-brands WeBlow, Aquaseeding, and Mossrock. The company now consists of four divisions spanning landscaping, mulch, services, and the nursery.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Landscaping Products Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global landscaping products market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Ground Coverings

Planting Material

Hardscaping

Outdoor Specialties

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

