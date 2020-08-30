Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Contract Textile market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Europe Contract Textile Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe Contract Textile market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Europe Contract Textile Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Europe Contract Textile Market

The Europe contract textile market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for textile contracting to cater to specific requirements given by end users from hospitals, offices, public buildings, and hotels is likely to drive industry growth over the projected period.

Contract textile is a B2B business, wherein textile manufacturers have established a contract with players involved in the manufacturing of final products for commercial end users. An increase in the number of commercial buildings in Europe, which demand various fabric products such as curtains, wallcovering, and upholstered furniture, is expected to drive the contract textile market in Europe.

Germany emerged as the key market in 2018 owing to well-established end-use application industries in the region. Growing demand for upholstery furniture in hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, cafes, and restaurants is likely to have a positive impact on the Europe contract textile market growth over the projected period. Major textile manufacturers in the region are focusing on geographical expansion, production of innovative designs, and technological advancements.

Increasing efforts by the European government to reduce textile imports are likely to support the growth of contract textiles market over the projected period. Market players are focusing on the labeling of fabric products during industrial processing and commercial distribution. The European Commission Regulation 1007/2011 has laid down strict laws for labeling contract textile products at every stage in their lifecycle.

High consumer disposable income and the demand for decorative, antique, and classic interior textile materials are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Western Europe is likely to account for a higher market share owing to well-established healthcare and hospitality sector in the region.

End-Use by

Application Insights of Europe Contract Textile Market

Contract textiles manufactured in Europe are majorly used for commercial applications including wallcoverings, furniture, acoustic solutions, sitting, and panels. Different types of architectural walls, seating, medical recliners, medical gliders, chairs, stools, lounge seating, and lobby benches consume a variety of contract textiles.

Advanced fabric products, when used in wallcoverings, offer high thermal resistance, flame resistance, and acoustic insulation. The demand for wall coverings used in healthcare application was valued at USD 116.5 million in 2018 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the projected period.

Hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA) segment emerged as the second-largest end-user by application segment, in terms of revenue, in 2018. Increasing demand for high-quality textile curtains and window coverings in European hotels, restaurants, and cafes is likely to propel the industry growth over the projected period.

Office spaces segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR at 3.5%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Increasing trend of improvements in building aesthetics and construction of new office spaces backed with the penetration of multinational companies in the region are likely to favor the contract textile industry.

Country Insights

Germany dominated the industry in 2018 and is likely to lead the market over the forecast period, both in terms of revenue and volume, on account of well-established fabric and furniture manufacturing sectors in the country. Furthermore, growing projects for offices and hospitality constructions in Germany are expected to augment the industry growth over the forecast period.

Textile manufacturers in the region are likely to shift their focus to smaller economies owing to the presence of low labor cost and raw material availability. Bulgaria, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Lithuania are likely to be targeted by these players over the projected period.

Italy was the second-largest market for contract textile and accounted for a revenue share of 18.4% in 2018. Presence of several small and medium-scale enterprises in the country and growing textile and clothing manufacturing activities are the primary factors for the growth. Moreover, increasing exports of furniture and upholstery from the country are likely to propel industry growth.

Poland contributed to over 12.0% in the regional revenue in 2018. The restructuring of public healthcare domain is expected to expand the number of short-term facilities and outpatient centers in the country. In addition, development in the countrys furniture manufacturing sector is likely to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Europe Contract Textile Market

The manufacturers in the industry offer services such as designing, cutting, sewing, assembly, printing, packaging, warehousing, and shipping. The companies interact with interior decoration and design companies to understand customer requirements along with the needed product standards. Most of the players offer application-specific fabrics with their portfolio including antimicrobial, stain-resistant, waterproof, fire-resistant, and highly durable fabrics.

The region has a well-developed textile market and is marked with the presence of a large number of contract manufacturers leading to extensive competition. Innovation in materials and design and continuous efforts to offer quality products to meet consumer needs are the key factors for the industry players to sustain the competition. Camira Fabrics Ltd., Panaz, Sunbury Design, Agua Fabrics, Gabriel, and DELIUS GmbH & Co. KG are some of the market players.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Europe Contract Textile Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Europe contract textile market report on the basis of end-use by application and country:

End-Use by Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Office Spaces

Upholstered Furniture

Seating

Wall Coverings

Curtains and Window Coverings

Public Buildings

Upholstered Furniture

Seating

Wall Coverings

Curtains and Window Coverings

Healthcare

Upholstered Furniture

Seating

Wall Coverings

Curtains and Window Coverings

Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes (HORECA)

Upholstered Furniture

Seating

Wall Coverings

Curtains and Window Coverings

Country Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Poland

Sweden

Finland

Norway

Denmark

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Europe Contract Textile in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Europe Contract Textile Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580