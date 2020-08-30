Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personal Lubricant market.

The global personal lubricant market size was valued at USD 894 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Growing demand for these products for reducing vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction is expected to boost market growth. Both women and men have reported that personal lubricants (lube) enhances sexual experience.

Moreover, in recent years, lubricants are increasingly being used by sex workers as well as Men Who Have Sex With Men (MSM) to reduce discomfort during intercourse. According to U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), 49.92 million Americans were reported to be using personal lubricants in 2018.

In addition to enhancing sexual experience, lubricants are also effective in improving sexual health. Before the commercial availability of personal lubricants, medicated lubricants such as K-Y Jelly and Replens were prescribed to treat vaginal dryness. During intercourse, excess dryness can lead to vaginal tear, making women susceptible to Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Lubricants allow women to enjoy intercourse without vaginal irritation. Personal lubricants have, thus, become a very popular product in the sexual wellness industry across the globe.

Furthermore, in urban societies, social stigma of using lubricants for improving sexual experience has been reported to be decreasing. Sexually active individuals are more likely to purchase lubricants and are reported to use it regularly. Around 89% of people in the LGBT community report regular use of lubricants. Misconception that the use of lubes during sexual intercourse is a sign of weakness among men has significantly reduced with increase in awareness about sexual health through various social media platforms. Personal experience shared by customers on forums and through blogs has a positive impact on purchase pattern of personal lubricants, which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are introducing advanced products that enhance sexual experience. Moreover, they mainly target couples and female consumers by making these products available in grocery & drug stores. Walmart, Target, Walgreen, CVS Pharmacy, RiteAid, and Sainsbury”s are some of the retail stores where these products are readily available.

Type Insights of Personal Lubricant Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based lubricants. Water-based lubricants segment held the largest share in the market in 2018 owing to its gel-like consistency, which is similar to natural vaginal lubricant, and availability at a lower cost. It is commonly used because it is easy to clean and is compatible with latex condoms and sex toys. Lubricant manufacturers are also launching a new range of premium products such as flavored and moisturizing lubricants. For instance, in April 2019, LifeStyles Healthcare launched a new personal lubricant under the SKYN product portfolio-SKYN Aqua Feel, which simulates natural lubrication.

Furthermore, high demand for natural and preservative-free products has led to the launch of new lubricants with herbal ingredients such as aloe vera. For instance, in January 2017, Toaster Labs, Inc., under its Pulse brand, launched a high-tech dispensing system for its natural water-based lubricant H2Oh! with chia extract. The company also markets other lubricant Aloe-Ahh, a silicone-based formula with aloe vera and vitamin E. Silicone-based products are expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to their inert, hypoallergenic, and long-lasting properties. With growing market demand, leading brands such as K-Y jelly from Reckitt Benckiser also introduced a silicone-based lubricant K-Y True Feel in 2016

Distribution Channel Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, personal lubricant market is divided into e-commerce, drug stores, and others. E-commerce held the largest market share. Freedom to select any lubricant from a range of products available under different brands has enabled e-commerce platforms to gain popularity among customers. Moreover, assurance of safe & discrete delivery via e-commerce platforms has increased the purchase of these products. This has given e-commerce platforms a competitive advantage over drug stores, retail chains, and grocery stores.

Lubricant manufacturers such as Durex, Astroglide, and Sliquid have launched websites for sale of personal lubricants. Retail giants such as Walmart, Walgreens, Sainsburys, Tesco, and Coles are also selling these products via online stores.

Regional Insights of Personal Lubricant Market

North America held the largest share in 2018 owing to high demand from menopausal women and millennial population. Most American adults have used lubricants more than once in their lives to enhance sexual experience. Personal lubricant has become a popular sexual wellness product. According to a National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior, in 2012, 65.5% of American women reported using personal lubricants to enhance their sexual experience.

Furthermore, product innovation by manufacturers to meet the rising customer demand is expected to boost growth. For instance, in February 2017, Foria Wellness, a sexual health and wellness company, designed and marketed a cannabis-infused lubricant for females in Canada. Europe held the second-largest share in the market with growing demand from Germany, U.K., France, and other western European countries. Lubricant manufacturers are focused on creating awareness regarding management of with vaginal dryness that can lead to abrasions and chafing of the skin, increasing susceptibility to STIs. For instance, in August 2017, SASMAR, a France-based consumer health company launched a global campaign by distributing free samples of its long-lasting formulation of personal lubricants in the U.K., U.S., and Australia.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growing popularity among women and men for enhancing sexual experience. Increasing openness for trying new products, such as lubes, to enhance sex life has led to increasing demand from countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Organizations such as PSI work toward improving peoples health by creating awareness. The organization believes that use of water-based lubes with condoms decreases the risk of condom breakage, lowering the risk of HIV infection. They distribute free samples in developing regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In 2013, they distributed 100 million tubes of water-based lubricants in almost 27 countries.

Market Share Insights of Personal Lubricant Market

Lubricant manufacturers in the market face competition from the emerging companies that develop and market premium and innovative products to meet rising demand from customers. For instance, in March 2019, T2 Personal Health (T2pH), a South African company, announced the launch of a preservative-free line of lubricants under its brand T2-Max for the Thailand market.

The market is also impacted by strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions. In 2014, Reckitt Benckiser acquired Johnson & Johnsons 100-year-old brand K-Y jelly. With this move, the company captured significant market share through marketing and distribution of Durex and K-Y lubricants.

Some of the key players are Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; BioFilm, Inc.; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd; Mayer laboratories Inc; Lovehoney Group Ltd; Sliquid; Trigg Laboratories, Inc.; uberlube; and The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

In February 2019, No Borders Naturals, Inc. was granted exclusive distribution rights for SYLK USA products by Toro Management LLC DBA SYLK. The company will exclusively distribute SYLK water-based moisturizing lubricant containing natural kiwi vine extracts.

