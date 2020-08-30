Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Chair market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Chair Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Chair market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Dental Chair Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Dental Chair Market

The global dental chair market size was valued at USD 469.72 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Increasing number of dental procedures, especially surgeries related to dental esthetics, is among the major factors aiding growth. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to contribute to growth during the forecast period.

Increasing need for patient comfort during surgeries is also fueling product demand, thereby driving growth. Hence, major improvements are being made in dental chairs to provide patients with optimal comfort during surgeries. The dental chairs used today can be adjusted according to patient and surgeon requirements, along with the positioning of the light.

Rising awareness about optimal oral health & hygiene is another major factor driving growth of the market. Several organizations increasingly focusing on spreading awareness about oral hygiene. In line with this, the National Oral Health Program (NOHP), an initiative of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), is creating awareness about the importance of optimal oral health for general health and well-being. Moreover, under the National Cancer Control Program, problems pertaining to oral cancers are dealt at the national level.

Increasing global population is raising growth potential of this market. Rising prevalence of oral diseases & dental disorders worldwide due to unhealthy eating habits, high sugar in daily diet, smoking, family history, and infections, such as AIDS or HIV, is boosting the demand for various dental equipment. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for dental examinations, thereby driving the market.

In addition, technological advancements in dental chairs are expected to propel growth over the forecast period. These chairs are integrated with computer controls and electronics with memory functions. Incorporation of circuitry that enables assimilation of various devices with single foot-control aids in streamlining the tasks of dental surgeons. Today, the most advanced dental units have handpieces, intraoral cameras, ultrasonic cleaning devices, curing lights, and other tools attached to them.

Product Insights of Dental Chair Market

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into powered and non-powered dental chairs. The powered segment held a larger share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to increasing innovations pertaining and rising preference by dental surgeons to offer optimal comfort to their patients.

Advantages of powered chairs are fueling the growth of the market for these chairs. Technological advancements such as addition of imaging systems, operating lights, footswitches, extended trays, and x-ray viewers to dental chairs are increasing their popularity among dentists worldwide.

Non-powered is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to lower awareness about powered chairs. Lack of knowledge about the benefits offered by powered chairs in untapped markets worldwide is boosting the demand for non-powered or traditional dental chairs.

Type Insights of Dental Chair Market

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into ceiling mounted design, mobile independent design, and dental chair mounted design. The ceiling mounted design segment held a significant share in 2018 as this design offers better assistance to dentists in performing multiple surgeries. In addition, ceiling mounted chairs come with adjustable lights.

Moreover, ceiling mounted design includes additional features such as mobile storage units at the head of the chair and ceiling mounted equipment, such as trays and lamps. Flexibility storage units allow the layout orientation to flip. The dental chair mounted design segment is expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by these chairs, such as easy maintenance and better mobility compared with other chair designs. Innovations have resulted in their efficiency, thereby offering the best use to dental surgeons while performing surgeries.

Application Insights of Dental Chair Market

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into examination, surgery, orthodontics, and others. The examination segment holds the largest share, which can be attributed to growing awareness about oral hygiene and increasing prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population & children. Periodontal disease is highly prevalent among North Americans, affecting approximately 47.2% of the total population. Nearly 1 out of every 2 adults aged 30 years & above suffer from this disease.

Unhealthy eating habits and smoking are among the major reasons responsible for the high prevalence of periodontal disease in North America. The others segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the high demand for cosmetic dental surgery. Increasing esthetic awareness is likely to boost the demand for cosmetic dental procedures.

Regional Insights of Dental Chair Market

Based on region, the dental chair market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share in 2018 owing to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, presence of a large number of well-established dental equipment suppliers is contributing to growth of regional market.

Besides periodontal diseases, other common dental diseases prevalent in North America are tooth decay, bad breath, tooth erosion, and sensitivity, among others. Increasing prevalence of these diseases is boosting the demand for dental chairs.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rising number of campaigns & initiatives by several organizations to create awareness about optimal dental health & hygiene and increasing number of upgrades in the dental industry at a steady pace. In addition, growing medical tourism in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as India, is likely to drive growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Dental Chair Market

Some of the major players are Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.); Midmark; Craftsmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.; XO CARE A/S; Sirona; Henry Schein, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; PLANMECA OY; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; and Straumann. These players focus on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, innovations in existing technology, product developments & launches, awareness campaigns, among others to grow in the market. DentalEZ, Inc., a key player, has recently launched Fusion Equipment Package, which comprises superior quality electronics, bearings, surface treatments, and hydraulics, while focusing on affordability and design. The package consists of a dental unit, patient chair, and light and is provided in both Fixed as well as Pivot with side box configurations. In 2018, DentalEZ Integrated Solutions acquired Forest Dental to deliver a range of high-quality dental devices and equipment.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dental Chair Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, this market research report has segmented the global dental chair market report on the basis of product, type, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Powered Dental Chairs

Non-Powered Dental Chairs

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Ceiling Mounted Design

Mobile Independent Design

Dental Chair Mounted Design

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontics

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Dental Chair in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Dental Chair Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580