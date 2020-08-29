Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcohol Wipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alcohol Wipes Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alcohol Wipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Alcohol Wipes Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Alcohol Wipes Market

The global alcohol wipes market size was valued at USD 498.2 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the versatile application and high demand for the product from healthcare industry. Alcohol is a very good solvent and it easily dissolves dirt, oil, and microorganisms. It is an effective disinfectant that offers instant drying. These properties of alcohol are anticipated to drive its adoption in wipes manufacturing.

Rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene is one of the major factors boosting the demand for alcohol wipes. Characteristics of the product such as affordability, packaging, performance, fragrance, eco-friendliness, fabric material, and texture influence consumers purchasing decision. Efficiency of the product is changing the traditional ways of cleaning in commercial as well as personal and household segment, which in turnis anticipated to bode well for the market growth. Ease of carrying and usage during driving, trekking, traveling, and public places and outdoor activities is anticipated to bode well for the product demand.

Wet wipes with alcohol concentration above 60% fall under the category of alcohol wipes. Consumers use the product for pain relief in case of insect bites, minor burns, and scratches as alcohol disinfects the affected area and eases the pain. Isopropyl is a major ingredient in alcohol wipes, which helps prevent growth of various microorganisms, such as diarrhea virus, hepatitis B and C, mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Human HIV-1. The wipes are also used for cleaning dust in homes and offices. They are also used to cleanse the skin off acne-causing bacteria. However, the product can cause increased oil production, dryness, and acne in case sensitive skin. This factor is anticipated to challenge growth of the alcohol wipes market.

Wet wipes industry is facing challenge as the non-disposable wipes can clog drainage systems. In 2018, the U.K. government announced ban on single used products including the wipes to avoid this issue as well as to save the marine life. Stringent government regulations regarding product labeling to maintain transparency is anticipated to influence the market. Recently, Holland and Barrett, a U.K. based leading health retailer stopped selling wet wipes including alcohol wipes in its 800 stores in U.K and Ireland. The company is replacing these products with sustainable and biodegradable wipes made of natural fibers such as cotton and wooden pulp. Growing demand for eco-friendly and disposable wipes is creating room for the new entrants in the market.

Fabric

Material Insights of Alcohol Wipes Market

Synthetic fabric material held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue leading over the forecasted period. Absorbance and softness of the fabric specifically designed for skin application is driving the product demand. Synthetic alcohol wipes are made from Polypropylene (PP), rayon, and specialty materials such as bi-component fibers and nanofibers. These products are light weight, heat resistant, highly absorbent, and soft. Softness of the fabric plays a major role driving the commercial application of the product, especially for cleaning screens and delicate glass equipment, and gadgets.

Natural fabric material is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to the biodegradable and eco-friendly nature of the product. Growing preference for green products is anticipated to encourage manufacturers to develop biodegradable and environment friendly products. Also, the demand for flushable wipes is anticipated to witness growth owing to stringent government regulations to boost the usage of biodegradable wipes.

End User Insights

Commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue leading over the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to rising demand from the healthcare industry. High adoption of the product from hospitals and clinics to maintain hygiene in critical area such as Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and Operation Theaters (OTs) is anticipated to bode well for the segment growth.

Food industry is expected to support the market growth due to rising need for the product to maintain hygiene and to prevent contamination in plants. Consumers prefer alcohol wipes in cylindrical packaging due to the enhanced durability. Personal and Household segment is also estimated to witness a strong growth over the forecasted period, attributed to rising consumer consciousness regarding hygiene. Rising use of the product to clean furniture, ink and oil strains, and household appliances that cannot be cleaned with water or wet cloths is anticipated to fuel the growth.

Regional Insights of Alcohol Wipes Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue holding a significant share over the forecasted period owing to the growing product demand for personal hygiene and household cleaning. In North America, U.S. alone accounted for approximately 60% of the market in 2018 owing to increasing demand for wipes with sanitizing and antiseptic properties.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising consumer awareness and developing healthcare industry. Increasing healthcare expenditure in both public and private sector is projected to bode well for the regional demand for alcohol wipes. Increasing spending power and disposable income in developing economies such as India and China are supporting the regional market growth.

Market Share Insights of Alcohol Wipes Market

Major market players include Cardinal Health Inc.; CleanFinity Brands; Pal International Ltd.; Robinson Healthcare Ltd.; The Clorox Co.; GAMA Healthcare Ltd.; Whitminster International; Diamond Wipes International Inc.; Clarisan; and 3M Company. The market is fragmented owing to presence of a large number of regional manufacturers. Many players are introducing new products such as alcohol wipes with fragrance to attract more consumers. For instance, Swago launched its cologne-scented wipes for consumers who do not want to carry perfume bottles.

Rising demand for flushable and disposable wipes is also expected to drive the adoption of natural materials to produce alcohol wipes. Rising demand for cost-effective products is projected to drive innovation in product manufacturing process. The key players focus on product innovation and controlling the pricing.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Alcohol Wipes Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global alcohol wipes market report on the basis of fabric material, end user, and region:

Fabric Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Personal & Household

Commercial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Alcohol Wipes in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Alcohol Wipes Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580