Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive E-Axle market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive E-Axle Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive E-Axle market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automotive E-Axle Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Automotive E-Axle Market

The global automotive e-axle market size was valued at USD 6,405.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2025. The market is primarily driven by the growing sales of battery electric vehicles along with the growing adoption of automotive e-axles in the light commercial vehicle segment. Furthermore, the introduction of automotive e-axles for heavy commercial vehicles and increasing investments in the R&D of electric vehicles have led to improvements in the design of e-axles. Modular e-axle design has enabled automotive manufacturers to increase the battery capacity of the vehicles, thereby enhancing the driving range with a single charge.

The growing demand for lightweight, structurally safe, and cost-effective chassis & automotive systems has compelled manufacturers to focus on the development of technologically-advanced products. For instance, AxleTech has developed an integrated e-axle, which delivers higher performance within a smaller packaging. The e-axle is primarily suited for medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks.

Technological advancements in recent years have empowered manufacturers to roll out electric vehicles with extended range in a single charge. Although the average driving range has potential for further refinement, the current improvement in driving range is expected to significantly impact market growth for automotive e-axle. Moreover, regulatory and policy reforms by various governments globally have amplified the adoption of electric vehicles, resulting in increased sales of automotive e-axles. The Zero-emission Vehicles (ZEV) resolve and complementary policy changes by the European Union to roll out all-electric passenger cars by 2030 are expected to positively impact the European market for automotive e-axle during the forecast period.

Application Insights of Automotive E-Axle Market

The front passenger car e-axle segment accounted for the dominant share in the market for automotive e-axle in 2018. The segment is expected to reach USD 14,219.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the increasing production of entry- and mid-level electric passenger cars in cost-sensitive economies. The rear e-axle segment is expected to show good growth potential during the forecast period amid technological advancements in commercial vehicles.

The adoption of e-axles in commercial vehicles is a key factor influencing the market growth and application diversification. Their growing adoption in commercial vehicles would provide the manufacturing ecosystem with a positive boost and draw considerable investments to enhance R&D capabilities. This would eventually benefit the industry and its end users with highly sophisticated and technologically refined commercial vehicle e-axles.

Regional Insights of Automotive E-Axle Market

The Asia Pacific passenger car electric axle drive marketwas valued at USD 3,160.1 million in 2018, holding the majority of the market share. Developing economies such as India, China, and industrialized nations such as Japan and South Korea are likely to help the region retain its dominance over the forecast period. The European region has been one of the early adopters of electric vehicles. Also, the region witnessed sluggish growth in conventional fuel vehicle production in the recent past.

The European electric axle market is anticipated to witness improved growth over the forecast period, amid changing regulations to motivate ZEVs. The North American region is estimated to witness significant changes in dynamics of passenger vehicle production. The shifting preference of the U.S. population from high horsepower vehicles and large SUVs to compact electric cars is expected to further drive market growth for automotive e-axle in the region.

Market Share Insights of Automotive E-Axle Market

Key players operating in the market for automotive e-axle include Dana Incorporated, Melrose Industries PLC, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Increasing investments are being made by these companies in the e-axle technology, which can be attributed to the diversified customer base. The market is currently consolidated and is dominated by a few key players, such as Dana Incorporated and Robert Bosch GmbH. However, investments by other prominent players and startups have also increased over the recent past. Other leading vendors operating in the industry include Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Continental AG.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Automotive E-Axle Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global automotive e-axle market report based on vehicle type, namely passenger car segment and commercial vehicle segment. The passenger car e-axle segment has further been segmented based on application and region, whereas the commercial vehicle e-axle segment has been sub-segmented based on region:

Passenger Car E-Axle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2015 – 2025)

Front

Rear

Passenger Car E-Axle

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automotive E-Axle in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automotive E-Axle Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580