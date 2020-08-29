Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Imaging market.

Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global veterinary imaging market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for veterinary diagnostics is expected to fuel the demand as these devices are primarily used for diseases diagnosis.

Growing expenditure on animal health and pet insurance are expected to contribute to increasing demand. In addition, growing companion animal segment due to high adoption of pets and increase in number of vet practitioners around the world are expected to propel the demand for these systems over the following years.

Increase in incidence of zoonotic diseases demands accurate and effective diagnostic tools, which is expected to fuel the industry growth. Demand for effective solutions to improve livestock productivity in developing economies is expected to drive the adoption in coming years

Upsurge in population of livestock, high demand for dairy & meat products, rise in adoption of pets, and increase in awareness among pet owners for better treatment options for their pets are some of the factors anticipated to contribute to expansion of the veterinary imaging market over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Veterinary Imaging Market

The instruments segment accounted for the largest market share due to their growing demand. Imaging instruments are basic devices required owing to which adoption of these instruments is expected to increase over the forecast period. These instruments aid in the detection of diseases, fractures, and hemorrhages in animals. The demand for these instruments is anticipated to increase owing to their increased sensitivity and low cost of operations.

Radiography systems held a dominant share as of 2018. Vet practitioners seek digital radiography systems for whole body imaging. Increasing awareness about dental care increases the demand for a customized digital scanner for taking high-resolution dental images, which is anticipated to fuel the growth.

Digital equipment has many advantages over traditional radiography X-ray systems as they help in reducing labor cost, time, and increasing profit margins of market players. These associated benefits are attributing toward its higher demand.

Veterinary picture archiving and communication System (PACS) are anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR owing to high adoption of these systems in clinical settings. Increasing demand for systems with image sharing and information storage capabilities is contributing toward the segment share. To meet imaging needs of veterinarians, companies are focusing on the development of advanced enterprise image viewing solutions.

Animal

Type Insights of Veterinary Imaging Market

The small companion animals segment dominated in 2018 due to increased adoption of pets as there has been increasing evidence of humans deriving positive health benefits from their pets. Growing companion ownership has increased the demand for highly accurate and effective diagnostic solutions, which is expected to propel the demand for imaging systems in the coming years.

According to American Pet Products Association, in 2016, approximately 35% of the households in the U.S. had cats and 44% had dogs. Around 85.8 million cats and 78 million dogs are owned in the U.S. alone and this number is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. In addition, increase in willingness to pay for pet health and availability of cost-effective diagnostic solutions are factors contributing to the dominance of this segment.

The large animals segment is expected to witness steady growth as the demand for diagnostic imaging is increasing. Furthermore, demand for noninvasive diagnostic imaging systems coupled with an increase in the number of veterinary practitioners are some of the factors contributing to the segment share.

The others segment includes exotic animals and aquatic species. This segment held smaller share as adoption of these animals is lesser as compared to other types. Radiography, ultrasound, and CT imaging are some of the important modalities used in the diagnosis of exotic pets. Use of appropriate radiographic projections, radiographic equipment, and film-screen combinations enhance diagnostic results.

Applications Insights

Orthopedic and traumatology applications of veterinary imaging accounted for the largest revenue share. Increase in injuries among animals, growing demand for accurate diagnostic solutions, and availability of animal care facilities are contributing to the dominance of this segment as of 2018.

Veterinary diagnostic imaging devices have wide applications in oncology. This segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR of around 7.0% in the coming years due to increase in prevalence in cancer in animals coupled with growing R&D activities in the field of oncology. Market players are investing in research for the development of effective diagnostic and treatment options to cure cancer, which is propelling segment growth.

The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate owing to increasing incidence of common brain disorders such as hydrocephalus, brain cancer, ischemic infarcts (stroke), epilepsy, traumatic brain injuries, and encephalitis.

End Use Insights

Veterinary hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2018. Adoption of imaging devices is driven by the need for cost-effective, fast, and accurate diagnostic tools for animal healthcare. Advancements in technologies used for imaging is expected to drive the growth of the segment. These advancements include efficient pet owner mobile technologies and cloud-based information management systems.

Reference laboratories are anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR of 7.2%. These laboratories offer comprehensive diagnostic tests for delivering efficient results and consultation services of a specialist. Increase in collaborations between reference labs and companies for offering innovative solutions to pet owners and increase in promotional activities for reference laboratories across the globe are some of the factors anticipated to propel segment growth.

The others segment is inclusive of point-of-care facilities and academic & research institutes. This segment accounted for a smaller share, in terms of revenue, as these facilities commonly outsource imaging services to hospitals or reference laboratories. It is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years owing to increase in research activities in veterinary medicine.

Regional Insights of Veterinary Imaging Market

The global veterinary imaging market was dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe. North American region captured almost 45.5% share of the global market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increase in R&D coupled with growing demand for veterinary imaging equipment is anticipated to drive the growth.

This dominant share can be attributed to the growth in pet adoption coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure in the animal health segment. For example, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, pet adoption rate in North America has increased at a significant rate.

Asia Pacific regional market for veterinary imaging is expected to witness lucrative growth due to rising healthcare expenditure and increase in interest of key players to invest in this market. Rising interest of companies to expand their presence in this region coupled with growing demand for veterinary products is expected to drive the growth. In addition, increasing R&D, rising healthcare expenditure in the veterinary field, and availability of low-cost animal health products are expected to drive the growth. For example, products such as computed radiography and film-based radiography are available at lower prices in this region as compared to developed regions such as North America and Europe.

In addition, government and nongovernment organizations are taking initiatives to control the outbreak of zoonotic diseases. The Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases (APSED) was established with an aim to develop strategies for the control and prevention of zoonotic diseases, which is anticipated to propel the adoption. However, low awareness coupled with lack of skilled veterinary professionals may inhibit the growth to some extent.

Competitive Insights

The market is fragmented in nature as many small and large industry participants are operating in this sector. Some of the major participants in this industry are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Sound; Carestream Health; and FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. Other market players are Esaote SpA; VetZ Limited; Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd; SUNI Medical Imaging, Inc.; and Universal Medical Systems, Inc.

The industry is witnessing competition due to growing need for effective diagnostic solutions in animal health diagnostics and monitoring. Growth in this sector is owing to extensive product portfolio expansion strategies, mergers & acquisitions, collaborative research initiatives, and geographical expansions.

Manufacturers are focusing on R&D for innovative technologies to gain a competitive edge. Established players are investing in smaller companies for expanding their distribution channels and adopting strategies such as collaborations with local players & introduction of new products for increasing their foothold and capturing a higher share. For instance, in June 2017, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. collaborated with rVetLink, a referral management solution. This collaboration was intended to help in the expansion of cloud technology products, which is anticipated to provide innovative and efficient services to its users, thereby contributing to growth.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global veterinary imaging market on the basis of product, animal type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Instrument

Radiography X-ray

Direct (Capture) Radiography

Computed Radiography

Film-based Radiography

Ultrasound Imaging

2D Ultrasound Imaging

3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

Doppler Imaging

MRI

CT Imaging

Multi-slice CT

Single-slice CT

Video Endoscopy Imaging

Others

Reagent

Ultrasound Contrast Regents

MRI Contrast Regents

X-Ray/CT Contrast Reagents

Nuclear ImagingÂ

Services

Interventional Radiology & Endoscopy

Teleradiology

Advanced Imaging Services

Veterinary PACS

RIS PACS

CVIS PACS

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Others (Including Exotic Animals and Birds)

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other (dentistry & ophthalmology)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

