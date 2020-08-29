Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

The global fetal (Labor & Delivery) and neonatal care equipment market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the forecast period. Some of the factors responsible for market growth are the high birth rate in developing countries, rising prevalence of preterm births, and efforts by the government to increase survival rates in such cases.

Increasing prevalence of neonatal hospital-acquired infections and rising awareness about neonatal health & care equipment is expected to contribute to the market growth. According to the UN Foundation, maternal & infant care is a global priority, since around 800 women die every day from preventable causes associated with pregnancy or childbirth. This has led to increased demand for neonatal and fetal care equipment. Furthermore, HAIs are primarily a concern for premature and infants with medical disorders requiring prolonged hospitalization.

The UNICEF (United Nations International Children”s Emergency Fund) data stated that 2.5 million children died in the first month of life in 2017 across the world. Furthermore, preterm and low weight birth babies are susceptible to many heath risks and require specialized care. Hence, demand for neonatal equipment is expected to grow exponentially.

Neonatal equipment has been observed to have increasing demand in middle-income countries, as birth rates in these countries are higher, and the priority for improved fetal & neonatal care is high in these countries. As a result, sales of the equipment are expected to flourish at a rapid rate.

Product Insights of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into fetal care and neonatal care equipment. In 2018, ultrasound devices held the largest share in fetal care equipment owing to its increasing application to view the fetus during pregnancy. In addition, rising awareness, technological advancements, and ease in utility have further triggered the usage of portable and do-it-yourself ultrasound devices for home-use.

Fetal monitor segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its utility in determining the baby”s heart rate during pregnancy and labor. Fetal monitoring devices are essential as it allows continuous monitoring of the baby”s heart rate and contractions and assists in labor too. In January 2019, Owlet received award for its band which can provide expecting mother real-time updates about baby”s well-being. The band can track babys heart rate and kick count and can send alert about contractions. The company is planning to launch product later in 2019.

In neonatal care equipment, monitoring devices segment held the largest share in the year 2018, due to factors such as constant technological advancements in neonatal monitors including improvements in connectivity and ease-of-use in home settings.

On the other hand, respiratory devices are expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to increasing demand for respiratory care in neonatal in order to reduce the length of hospital stay and risk of long-term disability. Nearly all newborns are prone to respiratory difficulties at birth, and neonate respiratory devices ease the process ensuring better health of the baby.

End Use Insights

By end-use, the neonatal infant care equipment market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics & others. The hospitals segment held the highest share globally in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Factors attributing to the largest share were presence of latest & technologically advanced equipment to improve patient care and availability of specialists.

In July 2017, the U.S. FDA approved the first MRI device for brain and head imaging in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). A separate MRI system in NICU enables safer imaging for this susceptible patient population.

Clinics & others such as home care, nursing centers held the second largest share in the overall end-use segment. Clinics deliver specialized services and are often preferred in places wherein large scale setups are not available. Clinics are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

North America held the largest share of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market in 2018. The U.S. accounted for a major share owing to a huge demand for technologically advanced products ensuring better healthcare delivery. The value-based healthcare model has led to the development of well-equipped NICU centers along with increasing number of approvals for these devices from the FDA.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in developing countries such as India has established strong demand for pediatric health equipment. For instance, the National Rural Health Mission is an initiative aimed at increasing public expenditure on health to provide better healthcare facilities to mothers and children.

Market Share Insights of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

The major players identified in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market include Becton, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., THE DRAGER GROUP, and Medtronic.

These players are collaborating with leading child care provider networks, to ensure better recognition and push product sales. For instance, in November 2016, Boston Childrens Hospital and GE Healthcare collaborated for the treatment and diagnosis of pediatric brain disorders by using smart imaging technology.

In January 2019, Abbott received the U.S. FDA approval for its Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder, a pea sized neonatal heart device. This is the first device across the world to treat patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in premature babies weighing lesser than two pounds.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the fetal and neonatal care equipment market based on product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Fetal Care Equipment

Ultrasound Devices

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal MRI Systems

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Neonatal Care Equipment

Infant Warmers

Incubators

Convertible Warmers & Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Respiratory Devices

Neonatal Ventilators

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Oxygen Analyzers and Monitors

Resuscitators

Others

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Integrated Monitoring Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics & Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580