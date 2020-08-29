Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pleated Filters market.

The global pleated filters market size was estimated at USD 10,262.4 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The demand for the product is anticipated to grow with the rising demand for waste-water treatment from the residential and industrial segments across the globe. In addition, the rising environmental concerns is anticipated to fuel the industry growth.

The strict government regulations and the environmental norms is projected to result in the rising demand for air-filtration processes in various manufacturing industries. In addition, the industries are willingly investing in air filtration technologies in order to improve the air quality and workplace environment. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth over the period.

The U.S. market for the product was valued at USD 2,008.8 million in 2018. The factors such as stringent norms set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are likely to promote the use of various filtration processes, thereby, driving the product demand across various industries.

The fluctuating raw material prices and increased operating cost is anticipated to hamper the industry growth over the forecast period. In addition, the HVAC systems require modifications to accommodate the pleated filters in the existing systems, which increases the total cost of the filtration equipment and is expected to pose a threat to the product penetration in the said application.

The installation of the product in the filtration equipment provides a for higher energy efficiency as compared to the traditional filters and saves energy costs by reducing emissions. As a result, increasing efficiency of the filtration processes due to the installation of the product is projected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Pleated Filters Market

The market forair filters accounted for the largest share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The product is expected to be increasingly used in air cleaners, air purifiers, and HVAC systems in residential and commercial and industrial applications which is likely to drive its demand over the next seven years.

The food & beverage filters are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Improvement in the standard of living coupled with the rise in the spending capacity in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle & East Africa is anticipated to fuel the demand for food & beverage industries, thereby promoting the product demand.

High demand of the oil & gas filters on account of stringent regulations mandating the use and frequent replacement of the filtration equipment is expected to increase the product penetration over the forecast period. The oil & gas filters segment accounted for USD 917.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

The advantages offered by the product including high dirt holding capacity that minimizes the cartridge replacement needs is likely to drive the demand across various end-use industries. In addition, the manufacturing and maintenance cost of the product is low, this further propels the market growth.

Application Insights of Pleated Filters Market

The rising awareness regarding environmental issues such as air and water pollution due to the release of pollutants into the environment is projected to propel the implementation of filtration processes in paints & coatings industry. In addition, rise in the concerns regarding the toxic waste effluents emanating from the paints & coatings industry is expected to drive the industry growth.

The electronics industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025. The factors such as increased penetration of air and liquid filtration in electronics industry to operations to keep hydraulic and pneumatic operations free from pollutants and dirt is expected to promote the growth over the period.

Rising awareness regarding bio-filtration is expected to stimulate the growth of industrial pleated filters market over the forecast period. Industrial pleated filters market was valued at USD 1,799.3 million in 2018 which is expected to register notable gains on account of the adoption of environment friendly products and measures by the industries across the globe.

The expansion of chemicals & petrochemicals industry across the globe is expected to promote the growth of market over the forecast period. The imposed emission standards on Chemicals & Petrochemicals industry by the governments across the globe are expected to result in the implementation of filtration processes to limit the release of toxins.

Regional Insights of Pleated Filters Market

The pleated filters market in Europe is expected to witness CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the strict emission standards set by the European Union. Growth in the number of polluting industries, such as cement industry, food & beverage, metal processing, and pharmaceutical industry in the region, is likely to promote the need for implementation of filtration processes.

The International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) sets requirements for plant or facilities with regard to the emission of pollutants and aims to reduce the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere. In addition, the active participation of environmental NGOs to restrict the emission of polluted water and air from industrial sources into the environment is likely to propel the market growth.

Pleated filters aid in reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) and gaseous emissions from industrial establishments. Government initiatives such as the Clean Air Act enforced and implemented by the EPA in the U.S. to safeguard the public from exposure to harmful toxic gases are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income and improved standard of living in Asia Pacific are expected to promote the growth of consumer electronics goods in the region. The growth in consumer electronics industry is likely to boost the implementation of filtration processes to eliminate pollutants in the workspace.

Market Share Insights of Pleated Filters Market

Key participants in the industry are involved in the design, engineering, and marketing of the product for separation and elimination of contaminants from fluids and gases. Research & development forms an important part of activities of these companies and it has been a major factor driving their sales growth.

Prominent players of the market are 3M, Donaldson, SUEZ, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. These players invest in the improvement of the supply chain in order to provide the right quality products at competitive prices

