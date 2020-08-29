Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glamping market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glamping Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glamping market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Glamping Market Size, Share & Growth, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Glamping Market

The global glamping market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as rise in eco-tourism and consumer inclination toward adventure travel are projected to drive the growth. Rising popularity of wellness tourism owing to increasing number of travelers seeking to unwind by connecting to nature while enjoying luxury amenities is expected to drive the market. Glamping combines outdoor excursions with amenities of a luxury resort. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Growing popularity of wellness tourism coupled with consumer willingness to spend on modern amenities while camping is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increasing ethical consumerism and consumer awareness is anticipated to further fuel the demand. Moreover, increasing popularity of staycations among campers, solo travelers, and families is projected to positively fuel the growth.

Availability of modern amenities and resort-style services while being in the midst of nature is expected to drive the preference for glamping. Major outdoor tourism providers offer rough camping experience with luxe amenities such as kitchen appliances, indoor bathrooms and portable toilets, air conditioning, luxury beds, TV, and Wi-Fi among others. Rising preference for safari and adventure tourism among families is projected to further propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of glamping among nature lovers and urban escapists seeking camping experience at locations with extraordinary landscapes is projected to drive the glamping market. High preference for unconventional, exotic accommodations and trends of sharing picture on social media platform is surging the demand of glamping. Various music festival organizers offer glamping accommodation, broadening commercial scope of glamping.

Influence of social media and internet is driving consumer awareness regarding the availability of glamping services and offerings. Key players opt for social media marketing and advertisement marketing through online articles, blogs, and social media platforms. They also offer customized glamping plans at exotic locations with fascinating landscapes and luxe amenities to cater to specific consumer demand. For instance, Honey Glamping, based in New Zealand, offers mobile glamping services anywhere in Great Auckland Area, to organize festivals, weddings, and staycations.

Age Group Insights

The 18 to 32 years and 33 to 50 years age groups hold more than 75.0% of the market share. The growth is majorly driven by rising trend of camping, influence of social media and internet, and high awareness among young users. The 18 to 32 held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. Factors such as availability of time, preference for experience over possessions, and willingness to spend on luxury travel are projected to boost the growth.

The 33 to 50 year age group is expected to be the second fastest growing segment over the forecast period, attributed to financial freedom and high expenditure power. Rising influence of social media and availability of customizable glamping services are anticipated to further fuel the growth of the segment. However, busy working schedule may restrain the growth to an extent.

Accommodation

Type Insights of Glamping Market

Cabins and pod accommodation held the largest market share in 2018 and is project to register the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. Popularity of cabins and pods is high owing to their safety features and availability of ample amenities, such as lockable windows and doors, kitchen and living space, and bathrooms. Cabins and pods offer beds, electricity, bathtub, and air conditioners, making them highly popular among families.

Tent accommodation is estimated to be the second largest and second fastest growing segment over the forecasted period. Representing the traditional style camping, tents offer exceptional view owing to their wide windows along with various amenities. Growing trend of hosting weddings, corporate events, and parties in off grid locations with stunning views is also one of the primary growth drivers for the segment.

Regional Insights of Glamping Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to continue leading over the forecasted period. Major tour operators and online glamping service providers have focus on introducing different accommodation types to attract consumers. This is also supporting the market growth in the region. High interest of consumers of all ages, especially among 18 to 50 year olds is projected to boost the regional market growth.

North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing trend of outdoor living is expected to boost the regional demand of glamping. Consumers while on vacation prefer hunting, fishing, off-roading, and water sports which is projected to further boost the demand. As per the Outdoor Industry Association, American consumers spent USD 887 billion on outdoor recreational activities in 2017.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecasted period. Rapidly increasing tourism industry coupled with growing disposable income and consumer willingness to spend on luxury travel is projected to fuel the regional growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Glamping Market

Major market players include The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Longitude 131º, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, and Paper Bark Camp. Increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities is anticipated to attract big hotel chains to invest in glamping service. For instance, in 2019, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Internationals hotel collection brand announced the launch of Natra Bintan, a total of 100 safari-themed tents. Offering glamping in exotic hubs of Bintan Island and Indonesias Riau Archipelago. Each of these tents cover over 40 square meter of space and is equipped with amenities such as lush garden and outdoor patio, luxury beds, TV, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Glamping Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global glamping market report on the basis of accommodation type, age group, and region:

Accommodation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

18-32 years

33-50 years

51-65 years

Above 65 years

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Glamping in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Glamping Market Size, Share & Growth, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580