Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-fatigue Mats market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-fatigue Mats Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-fatigue Mats market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Anti-fatigue Mats Market

The global anti-fatigue mats market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Hectic workstyle and fluctuating diet patterns among working class professionals at the global level have resulted in foot problems and lower limb disorders among workers who stand for long periods. As a result, anti-fatigue mats have the ability to absorb the shock during walk and reduce foot fatigue. Some commercial set-ups require the employees to stand for long hours, which results in health issues including poor blood circulation, varicose veins in the feet, foot problems, swelling in the legs, circulatory and heart problems, joint paints, and pregnancy problems. To prevent such problems among employees, the companies install customized anti-fatigue mats to provide healthy work environment to their employees.

Over the past few years, average working hours per employee have been increasing in the manufacturing and corporate sectors as a result of professional commitment to achieve shot goals and key targets. Rise in popularity of sit stand desk in developed countries including U.S., Germany, France, and U.K. is driving the companies to install anti-fatigue mats.

Safety bodies including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have implemented policies to prevent growing number of workstation accidents by assigning the deployment of different types of facility safety equipment at the workplaces. Additionally, the manufacturing units are installing it to prevent fall accidents and provide employee safety, which will promote the use of anti-fatigue mats in the upcoming years.

Physical issues brought out by an expanded pervasiveness of the occupation related illnesses have been increasing on a daily basis. Demand for anti-fatigue mats is increasing due to rising number of foot and lower limb disorder issues among the laborers who remain in one position for long time. Moreover, anti-fatigue mat is getting installed in restaurants and hotels where the kitchen staff stand for longer times during baking, washing dishes, and cooking. Additionally, anti-fatigue mats are utilized in laundry, bathroom, home offices, and garages. Increasing application of anti-fatigue mats in the aforementioned spaces at the global level is expected to expand the market reach over the next few years.

Application Insights of Anti-fatigue Mats Market

The industrial segment generated a revenue of USD 770.0 million in 2018. Long standing working hours in the shop floors of the manufacturing sector has resulted in increase in the occurrences of various problems including foot problems, joint paints, and circulatory diseases. As a result, the manufacturing units have installed anti-fatigue mats as a preventive mode of limiting the prevalence of these diseases among the employees.

The commercial segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Companies are also introducing new products in this segment to increase their market share. For instance, in July 2019, U.K. based company First Mats launched cater step red nitrile anti-fatigue mat with grease and oil resistant features. The company specially designed this anti-fatigue mat for the commercial kitchen, which is expected to open new avenues over the next few years.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channels generated a revenue of USD 1.2 billion in 2018. Consumers prefer to purchase anti-fatigue mats from local stores and supermarkets, which provide physical verification of the product. Therefore, a buyer can experience the product features and comfort in these stores. Furthermore, these stores provide the appropriate discounts on bulk product purchase to the manufacturing units and corporate companies. These stores also install the anti-fatigue mats and provide after sales services in case of any issues with the use of anti-fatigue mats.

The online segment is the fastest growing distribution channel, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. E-commerce retailers provide different types of promotional offers to the buyers, which is driving the channel. Buyers get attracted towards online channels due to member benefits, discounts, and cashback facilities. It has been observed that the manufacturing units in developed countries including U.S., U.K., and Germany prefer to make their bulk purchase through online channel due to ease of product selection. B2B online sellers including Alibaba, Amazon, and IndiaMART are providing attractive discounts and refund to the consumers on bulk purchases. Furthermore, increasing smartphone adoption rate among millennials is expected to expand the market reach over the next few years.

Regional Insights of Anti-fatigue Mats Market

North America was the largest market, accounting for exceeding 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Growth of the anti-fatigue mats market is attributed to the presence of a large number of corporate and manufacturing units, along with strong implementation of safety standards by government and industry associations. High healthcare expenditure in U.S. is driving the people towards adopting a healthy lifestyle in home as well as workplaces to avoid huge treatment costs. Furthermore, increasing number of limb problem and joint pain among the employees due to hectic workhours in corporate companies will boost the demand for anti-fatigue mats in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Growth of the manufacturing industries will lead to increase in the sales of anti-fatigue mats to provide safety for the workforce. Furthermore, increasing disposable income of the young working population in developing countries including China, India, South Korea, and Bangladesh is expected to open new markets over the next few years.

Market Share Insights of Anti-fatigue Mats Market

Some of the major companies operating in the market are NoTrax; 3M; Unifirst; Wearwell, LLC; Smart Step Flooring; COBA Europe Ltd.; Mountville Mills, Inc.; Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd.; M+A Matting; and SmartCells USA. Companies are working on new product launches to increase their market revenue. For instance, in November 2018, U.S. based company SATECH, Inc. has launched smart cells slim line anti-fatigue mat with a stylish basket weave surface. Smart cells have the ability to resist bottoming out under load and rebound when weight shifts, returning energy, thus creating a perfect balance of stability and cushioning to provide reduced fatigue and maximum comfort.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Anti-fatigue Mats Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global anti-fatigue mats market report on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Anti-fatigue Mats in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580