The global healthcare interoperability solutions market size was estimated at USD 1.78 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of interoperability solutions by healthcare authorities, rise in investments to enhance healthcare facilities, favorable government initiatives to improve patient care, high government funding, and focus on patient-centric care are some major factors propelling market growth.

The interoperability solutions are widely employed in various healthcare facilities such as hospitals. For instance, e-prescribing interoperability solution allows providers of ambulatory healthcare services to electronically send prescriptions to drug stores. According to a survey by SureScripts, in 2017, more than 70% of hospitals used electronic prescription in the U.S.

Furthermore, interoperability is also expected to reduce the overall cost associated with delayed diagnosis and treatment by providing on-time access to data. However, increase in complexity due to lack of reliable data and privacy concerns are few other key factors expected to impede adoption of interoperability solutions in short term over the forecast period.

The future of healthcare is dependent on sharing data along the value chain and integration of all medical devices. Currently, healthcare has a curative care model that needs to be converted into a purely preventive care model, using data-driven technology. Upgrading systems to adopt latest technology and improving security is the best way for healthcare systems to improve experience of patients.

System interoperability is anticipated to improve the overall healthcare landscape in the coming years. For instance, according to National Health Information Exchange (NIIE) and Interoperability Landscape report, in 2016, almost 80% of the healthcare providers reported that the Electronic Data Exchanges (EDE) increased efficiency, while over 89% reported that the quality of patient care improved on using these systems.

Type Insights of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Based on type, the healthcare interoperability solutions market is segmented into software solutions and services. The services segment accounted for largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the paradigm shift toward cloud computing & cloud-based platform to reduce operational costs for better and faster performance of business applications & processes. Furthermore, repetitive purchase of services including software update and maintenance further contribute toward segment growth.

Software solutions are further divided into EHR interoperability, HIE interoperability, and others. The HIE interoperability segment is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period owing to increasing need for greater access to patient health information and growing implementation of healthcare IT solutions to improve care quality &enhance patient satisfaction.

Level Insights

Structural segment held maximum market share in 2018 owing to high adoption of technology such as e-prescribing, wherein same data are used by prescribers and pharmacists. However, favorable government initiatives such as The New European Interoperability Framework adopted in 2017 are expected to propel growth of advanced semantic interoperability in healthcare during the forecast period.

Semantic interoperability is the most robust form of interoperability solution currently available in the market, wherein more than two systems can be used for information exchange. Semantic interoperability supports electronic exchange of patient data among various authorized parties and caregivers through potentially disparate EHR and other systems to improve efficiency, safety, quality, and efficacy of healthcare delivery.

Deployment Insights of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

On premise segment held the major market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand for data exchange. For instance; e-prescribing allows pharmacists to access data shared by providers of ambulatory healthcare services. Hospitals mostly use such type of software for sharing information within different departments. On premise software ensures quick exchange of relevant information that helps doctors and physicians access patient data, enabling success rate of surgeries and treatments. Therefore, public hospitals with multiple specialty departments have higher adoption rate of on-premise interoperability software.

On the other hand, increasing demand for data exchange at a broad level is a major factor expected to drive growth of the cloud based segment during the forecast period. Moreover, benefits provided by this software platforms contribute to growth. The software enables safe and efficient data exchange in less time. Broader information exchange is possible with this cloud-based software. However, capital intensive infrastructure to shift from on premise to cloud-based platform is the major factor restraining growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market.

Application Insights of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Diagnosis segment held the major market share in 2018. This can be attributed to increasing need for effective information flow for diagnosis of diseases. Accurate and timely diagnoses enable healthcare professionals to completely gauge patients condition, which include assessing information, such as medical history & allergies.

On the other hand, in disease treatment, interoperability segment is expected to grow at a higher rate due to high demand for data exchange and monitoring, especially in chronic conditions such as cancer. Furthermore, data exchange is expected to make the treatment process easy and safe by reducing treatment time.

End-use Insights

Hospitals segment held maximum market share in 2018. This can be attributed to supportive government policies. According to National Center for Health Statistics, more than USD 26 billion has been invested up till 2014 in healthcare IT by the federal government under the HITECH law of 2009. Furthermore, according to the U.S.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), about USD 24.4 billion incentive payments were made in 2014 to almost 4,600 hospitals and more than 400,000 qualified professionals for participating in Medicare & Medicaid Programs and implementing various IT tools in healthcare settings including EHR. However, low adoption rate and high initial investment along with suitable infrastructure requirement & data safety risk are major factors impeding growth.

Regional Insights of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

North America dominant the market share in 2018. Rise in demand for efficient healthcare services, increase in the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and effective EHR implementation by healthcare organizations are some major factors driving the adoption of interoperability solutions in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period. Growing medical tourism, rising demand for quality healthcare, and increasing government expenditure on healthcare facilities are major factors driving growth in this region. Furthermore, large patient pool in highly populated countries such as India & China generate large amount of patient data every year, thereby creating a need for effective data exchange among pharmacies and hospitals.

Market Share Insights of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Some major players are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions; Epic Systems Corporation; Cerner Corporation, Inc.; Infor, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips NV; Orion Health Group Limited; Quality Systems, Inc.; OSP Labs; ViSolve, Inc.; InterSystems Corporation; iNTERFACEWARE; and Jitterbit.

Cerner is one of the major players in the market. The company has a strong product portfolio and widespread distribution network. The companys solutions are deployed through multiple facilities such ashospitals, care organizations, free-standing reference laboratories, home medical centers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, governments, and various public health organizations. The company focuses on strengthening its market foothold via new product development and acquisitions.

Epic Systems is another notable market player with offerings such as registration & scheduling tools, managed care administration & billing applications, outpatient & inpatient core clinical systems, EHR applications, and software for managing emergency, hospital pharmacy, radiology, surgery, intensive care, & laboratory departments. In 2018, the company launched its novel One Virtual System Worldwide initiative and incorporated new features to its Care Everywhere solution to promote interoperability. Number of new players is expected to increase due to presence of untapped opportunities, which is anticipated to increase competition in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global healthcare interoperability solutions market report on the basis of type, deployment, level, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Solutions

EHR Interoperability

HIE Interoperability

Enterprise Interoperability

Others

Services

Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Foundational

Structural

Semantic

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Cloud Based

On Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Diagnosis

Treatment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

