The global packed pickles market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2018. Increasing number of product launches in the premium pickle category by companies like The Kraft Heinz Company and GLK Foods have played a key role in promoting market visibility over the years. Evolving consumer preferences when it comes to different cuisines and flavors has also been driving product interest.

Shifting consumer preference and growing demand for organic products has been a major trend in the food industry. In line with this, manufacturers of packed pickles are utilizing organic vegetables and fruits to cater to consumer demand. In November 2017, a northeast Indian marketing federation – Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (SIMFED) – launched a wide range of organic food items including packed pickles. SIMFED collaborated with Qseal Agritech Pvt Ltd., an Indian organic agriculture-based organization, for this project. Developments like these are expected to play a key role in promoting the visibility of such packed products among consumers over the next few years.

Health experts also recommend consumption of pickles, albeit in moderation. These products contain vinegar, potassium, and sodium, which prevents muscle cramping and helps in boosting performance. Therefore, packed pickle juice has gained popularity among sportsmen all over the world. For instance, in April 2018, The Pickle Juice Company (TPJC), a U.S.-based company, introduced a sports drink particularly for women athletes and even spearheaded the Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team to support and inspire sportswomen.

Surge in promotional activities by makers of packed pickles across multiple platforms has piqued consumer interest. This is also supported by growing demand for cross-cultural cuisines. Furthermore, major companies are launching cost-effective and convenient packaging solutions for these products. Smaller, single-serve pouches are well suited for on-the-go consumption, which is also prompting a number of restaurants to offer them as a complementary item along with meals.

Product Insights of Packed Pickles Market

The packed fruit pickles segment held the largest share in the global market, accounting for more than 45.0% of the total revenue. Mangoes, pears, olives, grapes, apples, peaches, currants, plums, and tomatoes are some of the commonly pickled fruits around the world. Unripe fruits lend a distinctive taste and texture and are therefore popular among consumers. Packed meat and seafood pickles are gaining interest in several countries, with mutton, chicken, pork, prawn, and dry fish pickles being the most popular ones. Asian countries such as China, India, and Thailand, European nations like Romania, Scandinavia, and Britain, and Central and South American countries like Peru and Ecuador have been known to pickle various kinds of fish and meat.

The packed pickled vegetables segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2015. The mostly commonly pickled vegetables include olives, cabbage, chili, carrot, cucumbers, bell peppers, cauliflower, green beans, and jalapeÃ±os. Growing awareness about the health benefits of these antioxidant-rich products, including preventing insulin resistance, aiding weight management, and reducing muscle cramps, is expected to expand segment in the near future.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market in 2018, accounting for over 50.0% of the global packed pickles market. A majority of consumers find this distribution channel more convenient due to its extensive range of products offered at a single platform. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies like China and India have resulted in the growing presence of large supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retain stores offer numerous discount coupons and loyalty programs, thereby attracting a larger consumer base.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Soaring popularity of online grocery shopping apps across developing and developed countries will be the driving force behind segment growth. This trend can be attributed to penetration of and access to high-speed internet and increasing number of smartphone users around the world. The convenience that online channels offer is unparalleled and this will continue to be a key factor propelling this segment. Players like Amazon and Walmart have been making a mark in the online grocery business and gaining significant popularity among urban consumers.

Packaging Insights

In terms of packaging, jars dominated the packed pickle market in 2018, with a share of more than 65.0%. Glass and plastic are widely used materials for jars across the globe. Traditionally, packed pickles were preserved in glass jars as they provide better protection from sunlight and also reduce the probability of the material reacting with preservatives and pickle produced acids. Over the years, plastic jars gained preference among consumers as they are easier and more convenient to store and carry, are lightweight, and there is no risk of the container breaking if dropped. However, environment concerns in recent years have compelled consumers and manufacturers to switch back to glass jars for packed foods.

On the other hand, packed pouches are expected to witness significantly high growth in the near future. These flexible packaging materials are gaining popularity among consumers due to their convenience of use and low price. Over the past few years, packed pickle manufacturers have been launching their products in plastic pouches, mostly the stand-up variants with a resealable option. In October 2015, GLK Foods launched three types of single-serve pickles under its Oh Snap! Pickling Co. brand. These pouches are exclusively designed for on-the-go snacking. Similarly, in May 2019, Van Holtens collaborated with Tapatio to launch Pickle-in-a-Pouch, which combines Van Holtens pickles with Tapatios hot sauce flavor.

Regional Insights of Packed Pickles Market

In 2018, North America held the largest share in the global market, accounting for more than 44.0% of the total revenue. The regional market is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period, with increased popularity of pickled cucumber and olives across U.S. and Canada. Apart from being consumed on their own, these products are often used as an ingredient in burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and several street foods.Mighty Fine Foods introduced a single-serve pickle in a pouch product called The Mighty Pickle in September 2019. The newest addition was unveiled at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) conference and trade show in Toronto and is just another example of the companys modern-day twist on heritage foods. Introduction of innovative flavors and packaging options like these will continue to give the regional market a major boost.

The Asia Pacific market also accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue. This market is primarily driven by the fact that pickles form a part of daily meals in most households, particularly in India. This trend is noted among the Indian diaspora across the world. Middle East & Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025, emerging as the fastest growing regional market. UAE is one of the major markets in this region, which has more than two million Indian immigrants, accounting for over 27.0% of the total population. This has had a significant impact on demand for packed pickles.

Market Share Insights of Packed Pickles Market

Key producers of packed pickles include ADF FOODS LTD; Pinnacle Foods, Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; Reitzel S.A.; Mt Olive Pickles; Mitoku Company, Ltd.; Peter Pipers Pickle Palace, Inc.; Orkla ASA (MTR Foods); and Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd. The market is primarily characterized presence of a large number of small and local producers, which accounts for a significant share in the market revenue. Over the past few years, manufacturers in this industry have been emphasizing on product innovation to cater to evolving tastes and gain a competitive advantage. In July 2016, The Kraft Heinz Company launched two new flavors of pickle chips: Spicy Garlic Pickle Chips and Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips at a local festival in Pittsburgh,Pennsylvania. These packed products are available in 16-ounce glass jars and distributed through leading retailers like Walmart and Target.

