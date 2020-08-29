Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Beer Brewing Machine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Beer Brewing Machine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

The global home beer brewing machine market size was valued at USD 12.0 million in 2018. Growing popularity of craft beer among young consumers owing to the availability of variety of flavors, including malted barley, chestnut, and honey is a key factor driving the global market. Moreover, rising consumer preference for fresh beer coupled with rising trend of on premise sales is expected to further fuel the growth.

Home brewing is witnessing an upward trend in U.S., with residential brewers producing around 1.4 million barrels of beer in 2017. According to the American Homebrewers Association, around 1.1 million people in U.S. brew their own beer. However, around 40% of home brewers are hobbyists who started brewing in last four year, indicating that this trend is still emerging. Brewing machine manufacturers have used this trend to their advantage by offering residential brewing machine.

Home beer brewing machines are available in different sizes and capacities and they are easy to install, resulting in their increasing popularity. Multifunctional machines are anticipated to witness an increased demand. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are engaging in R&D to offer technologically advanced products.

For instance, Electronics giant LG entered into beer market with the worlds first capsule beer brewing device for home usage. These machines are smart, efficient and durable, where processes such as mashing, boiling, fermenting conditioning, filtering, and packaging can be controlled by mobile app. Moreover, they are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, smart touchscreen display, multiple-tap systems, and digital thermostats.

Product Insights of Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

Mini brewer held the leading market share of approximately 67.1% in 2018. Increasing trend of home brewing, especially in U.S. is the key factor driving demand for mini brewer from 2019 to 2025. Technological advancements coupled with increasing R&D spending are expected to promote the growth.

Full-size brewer is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of breweries is mainly attributed to growing popularity of craft beer among consumers. Increasing number of small-scale and independent brewers in U.S., Europe, and New Zealand is anticipated to bode well for the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

According to The Brewers Association, in 2018, small and independent brewers together produced 25.9 million barrels, increasing overall market share of craft beer by 13.2 % in terms of volume. Companies have introduced full-size brewer machines that can be used for R&D and pilot batch production. Introduction of technologically advanced products is anticipated to propel growth of the home beer brewing machine market.

Mechanism Insights

Automatic machines held the leading market share of approximately of 87.1% in 2018. Integration of advanced software coupled with improved design has increase adoption of automatic beer brewing machines. For instance, in 2019, PicoBrew introduced Z Series, professional-grade, all-grain automatic brewing machine targeting at brewpubs, bars and restaurants, and craft breweries interested in producing pilot batches of craft beers, cold brew coffee, kombucha, and spirits.

Most machines are equipped with multiple features including mashing, boiling, fermenting, conditioning, and packaging. These machines also have smart display and Wi-Fi connectivity with tablets, smartphone, and desktop. Remote monitoring enables real-time tracking of the brewing process and helps consumers keep track of their production.

Manufacturers offer mobile-based apps with access to various built-in recipes, as well as an option to create new recipes. Manufacturers also invest in R&D to introduce innovative product equipped with multiple features such as digital thermostat, multiple taps, and removable keg. These improved designs and smart features are expected to assist growth of the market.

Manual machines segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2025. These machines are popular among small-scale and first time custom craft beer manufacturers. Increasing number of small-scale craft beer manufacturers in Western European countries, Australia, and New Zealand is expected to drive the market. However, manual brewing process is time consuming, space demanding, and messy, hindering growth of the market.

Regional Insights of Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

The global production and consumption of craft beer is steady increasing. Americas held the leading market share of 55.0% in 2018. Increasing popularity of homemade beer among millennials is the major regional growth driver. In addition, growing preference for craft and localized beer produced by micro-breweries has ramped up the regional product demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of beer in countries such as China and India is driving the initiate sales on a large scale. Countries such as India, China, and Australia among others are expected to contribute to the growing regional market share owing to shifting cultural trends and rising consumption of craft beer. Huge rise in the establishment of breweries, bars, and pubs in the region is also anticipated to create growth opportunities in the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature, with the presence of top players such as Brewie and PicoBrew, Speidel Tank-und BehAlterbau GmbH, Kickstarter, PBC, WilliamsWarn Ltd, HOME BREW WEST, BrewJacket LLC, LG Electronics., and BREWART. Increasing popularity craft beer is the primary growth driver. The market is identified by several strategic initiatives such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovations, attempted by key manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, MiniBrew introduced fully automated brewing machine, equipped with smart features such as digital display, remote controlled, and removable keg.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global home beer brewing machine market report on the basis product, mechanism, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030)

Mini Brewer

Full-size Brewer

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030)

Automatic

Manual

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Home Beer Brewing Machine in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Home Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580