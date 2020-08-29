Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the False Eyelashes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on False Eyelashes Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the False Eyelashes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ False Eyelashes Market Size, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: False Eyelashes Market

The global false eyelashes market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018, registering a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period. There has been growing acceptance of these beauty products among consumers of varying ages for temporary, permanent, regular, or occasional use. False lash extensions add volume to ones natural eyelashes and can have a transformational impact on ones appearance when chosen correctly. Increasing demand for customized and unique looks when it comes to makeup will have a strong influence on market growth.

Variety of products are being designed to assist in quick and easy application and these lash extensions have become a popular choice among women. While most false eyelashes need to be glued on, lashes with a magnetic strip are also available, which are gaining increasing preference owing to their ease of application. In January 2018, Ardell launched its line of magnetic eyelashes across all drugstores in U.S., like Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Ulta, Sally Beauty, Walmart, and Walgreens. The product comes in five different styles – three full strip lashes and two accents – and is available for USD 13.99.

Organizations have been heavily depending upon social media influencers to create their brand image among buyers. Public figures from YouTube and Instagram regularly endorse these products and even post tutorials on how to appropriately apply the same. For instance, the Lashify brand has primarily marketed its false eyelash extensions via social media. Most these beauty giants rely on social media influencers to promote their products. Estee Lauder, for instance, reportedly spends about 75.0% of its marketing budget on such influencers. The global spending on marketing through social media influencers has grown from USD 2 billion in 2017 to USS 8 billion in 2019. Tech savvy consumers actively seek influencers with similar tastes in terms of makeup.

Product Insights of False Eyelashes Market

Strip false eyelashes accounted for a revenue share of just under 40.0% in 2018. As these variants are the easiest and quickest to wear, they are exceptionally popular among people who wear false eyelashes on a daily basis. These products cover the entire lash line in a single application, making it extremely user friendly. An added benefit is that their application does not require professional help from beauticians and makeup artists. Strip false eyelashes are pre-styled and are available in different designs for a variety of occasions.

The market for individual false eyelashes is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. These are available in single as well as flared forms, depending upon the preference of customers, and provide a natural yet dramatic look. While these false eyelash extensions are available as both temporary as well as permanent variants, most consumers prefer to wear them for a longer duration as they are rather time intensive. Each lash, or cluster of lashes, has to be applied individually and usually requires the help of an expert.

Constituent Insights

Synthetic variants held a revenue share of more than 60.0% in 2018, emerging as the leading segment in the false eyelashes market. These lashes are made of rubber, acrylic material, or polymers and their dominance is attributed to their inexpensiveness. They are shinier and glossier than their natural counterparts and thus lend a more dramatic look. Owing to their firmness, they hold curls extremely well and are available in a range of thickness, length, curl, and style.

The natural eyelash extension segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2019 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. These products are made from mink hair, sable hair, human hair, or silk. They are comparatively lighter in weight, finer in texture, and much more flexible than their counterparts. Their soft texture makes them similar to natural lashes and their lightweight feature makes them easy and convenient for regular use.

Distribution Channel Insights

Convenience stores accounted for the leading share of more than 50.0% in 2018. This segment includes department stores, drug stores, and specialty stores. Most users of false eyelashes are very particular about the shape and make of this product and therefore prefer buying them from stores rather than purchasing online. Specialty stores offer assistance from experts, who not only recommend products best suited to their tastes, but also explain the application and care of the product. Modern-day convenience stores have become a one-stop-shop for a wide selection of product categories and this not only makes it convenient for consumers but also encourages impulse purchases. Common examples of these include 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and Lawson.

The online channel for false eyelashes is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025, emerging as the fastest growing segment. These channels have become increasingly popular among consumers, primarily owing to the convenience they offer. A number of makeup and beauty product companies have been setting up their websites, guaranteeing safety from counterfeit products. Most websites offer massive discounts several times a year, making several expensive products affordable to an extent. Such offers attract a large consumer base, thereby driving this segment.

Regional Insights of False Eyelashes Market

North America held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2018 and will retain its lead throughout the forecast period. Presence of a large number of manufacturers has created strong foothold for the product in U.S. Growing sway of TV and film actors as well as social media influencers has also played a crucial role in driving demand for false eyelashes and making it more mainstream. Permanent eyelash extensions, which last for about two to three weeks, is a trend that has been gaining much popularity in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for false lashes, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about evolving beauty trends and availability of new and more effective products in the markets of India, China, South Korea, and Philippines, among others, will drive the regional market over the course of the forecast period. Having realized that the features of Asian women, particularly East Asians, are different from those of Caucasian women, makers of cosmetics and beauty products have been designing special products to cater to consumer needs. While leading companies like MAC, Ardell, Eylure, and Kiss offer false eyelashes meant for a diverse audience, smaller brands like Doux Lashes, Velour Lashes, House of Lashes, AZLO Lashes, and Artemes Lashes are specifically designed for an Asian target audience.

Market Share Insights of False Eyelashes Market

Some of the key market players are www.ardelllashes.com, Blink Lash Store, Tsingtao Lashest Limited, Bio Takara, Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd., Acelashes, GIANNI LASHES, Lemer Lashes, Royal Korindah, Emma Lashes, Qingdao Elour Beauty, XIZI LASHES, Qingdao imi lashes Co., HOUSE OF LASHES, Anr Lashes, Dior Lashes, PLUMAGE Products Co., Ltd, and Emeda eyelash Company.

Companies have been focusing on inorganic growth strategies to enter regional markets and reap the benefits these lucrative markets offer. Makeup companies are also collaborating with celebrities and public figures to launch new products. For instance, in August, 2019, Huda Beauty teamed up with beauty icon and fashion editor-at-large for InStyle magazine Kahlana Barfield Brown to launch a new line of false eyelashes called Kahlana #21. Although made with synthetic fibers, these lashes look extremely natural. The crisscross design and double-stacked layer adds a dramatic and elegant touch of volume.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of False Eyelashes Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global false eyelashes market report on the basis of product, constituent, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Strips

Cluster/Accent

Individual

Others

Constituent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on False Eyelashes in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ False Eyelashes Market Size, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580