Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

The global CAD CAM dental milling machine market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Rising number of dental diseases and increasing innovations in technologies in dentistry are driving the growth of the market.

According to the Federal Interagency Forum, the number of individuals aged 65 years & above is estimated to reach nearly 72 million by 2030, almost double the number in 2000. Geriatric population is prone to dental disorders due to factors such as use of various medications and drug interactions, along with their inability to maintain good oral hygiene due to old age.

Nearly 30% of patients aged 65 years & above have xerostomia, while 10% of patients aged 75 to 84 years suffer from secondary coronal caries. Thus, increasing geriatric population is expected to fuel growth during the forecast period.

CAD/CAM dental milling is highly beneficial for restorative dentistry as the restorations manufactured using CAD/CAM systems are more esthetically appealing, marginally adaptive, & durable and can be fabricated faster compared with traditional restorations. In addition, the technology aids in reducing outsourcing costs. Thus, the abovementioned factors are likely to aid growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements in CAD/CAM technology are expected to fuel market growth. Nearly 30% of the CAD developers are actively involved in the development of a platform that would provide access to data on mobile platforms, thereby enabling mobility and remote access to CAD. In addition, the number of developers is estimated to increase by ~10% annually, thereby aiding growth.

Axis

Type Insights of CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

By axis type, the market has been segmented into 4-axis machines and 5-axis machines. The 4-axis machines segment held a larger share of the CAD CAM dental milling machine market in 2018 and is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Most restorations such as bridges, inlays/onlays, copings, and crowns can be milled using 4-axis machines. These mills are also useful when cut-outs and holes are required to be made around a cylinder or on the side of a piece. Such wide applications are expected to boost the demand for 4-axis machines.

The 4-axis mills are also cost-effective compared with the 5-axis machines. In line with this, a 4-axis mill by vhf, Inc. costs nearly USD 30,000, while a 5-axis mill costs about USD 50,000. Thus, the demand for 4-axis machines among dental laboratories & clinics, especially the ones with fewer complex restoration cases, is increasing.

Size Insights

By size, the market has been segmented into tabletop, benchtop, and standalone milling machines. The benchtop segment held the largest share in 2018, and the market for these milling machines is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Benchtop milling machines are more robust than tabletop milling machines and are lesser expensive than standalone mills. Moreover, in certain configurations, most benchtop mills can efficiently mill metal & glass ceramics. These mills move milling spindles with the help of heavy duty ball screws and, thus, are more robust compared with tabletop mills. These factors are expected to boost the demand for benchtop mills, thereby driving the market.

A tabletop mill is usually small in size and offers better mobility than other milling machines. Tabletop mills make use of belt-drives for moving stock or milling spindle. Most of these mills comprise fixed tooling, which requires human intervention during milling processes. Moreover, tabletop mills are portable and, thus, are low cost.

Regional Insights of CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest share in 2018, and similar trend is expected during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of players and availability of high-quality products in the region.

Increasing number of elderly people suffering from dental disorders is also expected to fuel growth in Europe. For instance, nearly 30% of Europeans aged between 65 and 74 years have no teeth due to either severe periodontal disease or dental caries.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing spending power, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness among end users about technologically advanced equipment. In addition, increasing availability & accessibility of dental milling machines is driving growth in this region.

Market Share Insights of CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market

Some of the key players are Amann Girrbach, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca OY, Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M Company, Straumann, Zimmer, Dentium, Roland DGA Corporation, and DATRON. These players focus on growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product launches & development, innovations, and awareness campaigns, among others, to expand their market presence and provide end users with optimal milling solutions.

In the 15th Annual Dental Lab CAD/CAM Expo, vhf, Inc. introduced its K5+ dental milling machine, which is equipped with several user-friendly features. Using DirectDiscTechnology, which enables blank clamping without tools, the machine can load materials rapidly & easily. An integrated ionizer neutralizes the static charge, and an improved air circulation in the work area significantly reduces the tame taken for cleaning.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, this market research report has segmented the global CAD CAM dental milling machine market on the basis of axis type, size, and region.

Axis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

4-axis machines

5-axis machines

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Benchtop

Tabletop

Standalone

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580