The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pediatric Home Healthcare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global pediatric home healthcare market size was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Availability of advanced technologies for providing continuous care and medical assistance at home to Children with Medical Complexities (CMC) is expected to fuel market growth.

Life sustaining pediatric home healthcare services in a comfortable environment have reduced hospital stays for infants with complex cardiac, neurological, and respiratory disorders. According to National Survey of Children with Special Healthcare Needs, in 2016, one in every five children aged 5 to 19 requires special medical care. While the prevalence of Children with Special Healthcare Needs (CSHCN) is increasing, availability of pediatric home healthcare services improve quality of life for these children and radically reduce their medical expense.

Furthermore, increase in life expectancy of premature babies due to improved medical interventions has created demand for in-home pediatric care services. Infants born prematurely and weighing less than 1 pound usually suffer from several chronic conditions, requiring extra care from an early stage. Moreover, assistive devices and equipment such as ventilators, CPAP, gastric tubes, nebulizers, & apnea monitors have allowed infants with complex diseases to be discharged from neonatal intensive care units and continue medical assistance with pediatric nursing care at home.

Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cerebral palsy, congenital heart diseases, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and cancer in pediatric pollution worldwide has created opportunities for key players to invest in the pediatric home healthcare market. According to 2009-10 NS-CSHCN, around 5.6 million children in the U.S. required at least 5 hours of in-home medical care. Parents spend around 1.5 billion hours a year in taking care of their children, which leads to economic burden of USD 3,200 for each family.

Favorable insurance policies aid to rising demand for pediatric healthcare services. According to American Academy of Pediatrics, home healthcare services for children such as nursing care, primary care, personal care assistance, and hospice care are covered under Medicaid. Majority of pediatric expenditure is covered by Medicaid and the remaining is covered by private insurance coverage. For instance, DJK HOME HEALTHCARE LLC-a Texas-based agency-offers various programs waivered by Medicaid such as STAR Kids, STAR Health, Respite, Community Living Assistance and Support Services (CLASS), and CSHCN.

Service Insights of Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

Based on services, the market is divided into skilled nursing services, personal care assistance, and rehabilitation therapy services. Rehabilitation therapy services held the largest share in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. High probability of premature infants living with neurological and muscular deficits is expected to boost demand for rehabilitation therapy services during the forecast period. Majority of service providers are offering various rehabilitation therapies such as physical, occupational, and speech therapies for kids suffering from autism, ADD/ADHD, cerebral palsy, and muscular atrophy.

Skilled nursing services dominated the market owing to increase in the number of children suffering from complex medical conditions such as cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and epilepsy. Skilled nursing services has significantly reduced inpatient cost of children with medical complexities. According to a study published in May 2018, average cost of skilled nursing services amounts to USD 450 per day, whereas inpatient care amounts to USD 3,000 per day. Pediatric home care providers are facing major challenges in marinating their nursing staff to provide quality care for children with special healthcare needs. For overcoming such challenges, key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to strengthen their capabilities. For instance, in July 2017, BAYADA Home Health Care acquired Premier Staffing Solutions. The acquisition was aimed at improving the companys home nursing care services.

Regional Insights of Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 due to growing awareness about pediatric home-based medical services. A survey conducted on children with complex medical conditions in the U.S. exhibits almost 500,000 infants and adolescents with special medical needs require various medical & therapeutic services in their homes. Prolonged hospital stays may significantly increase medical expenditure, whereas pediatric home-based services are cost-effective and improve efficiency of care for patients. Thus, numerous providers in the U.S. are offering a range of services to meet this growing demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. With advances in medical technologies in developing countries, the survival expectancy of premature infants and neonatal babies has significantly improved; however, these babies are at higher risk of developing physical & neurological disorders, requiring in-home pediatric care. Thus, BAYADA Home Health Care has opened several pediatric services in India, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Market Share Insights of Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

Some of the key players in are Aveanna Healthcare; DJK Home Healthcare LLC; BAYADA Home Health Care; Tendercare Home Health; BrightStar Care; Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health; New England Home Care, Inc.; Pediatric Home Healthcare.; EnViva Paediatric Care; Interim HealthCare, Inc.; eKidzCare; MGA Homecare; At Home Healthcare; and ParaMed.

Major players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical as well as services expansion to drive the market. For instance, in March 2017, PSA Healthcare and Epic Health Services-two leading companies-collaborated to form Aveanna Healthcare LLC-one of the largest pediatric care company.

In addition, in January 2019, Pediatric Home Service-a Pittsburgh-based company-entered into a partnership with InTandem Capital Partners, LLC-a private equity firm in the healthcare industry. This partnership is expected to expand and strengthen Pediatric Home Services position in the local and international markets.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global pediatric home healthcare market report on the basis of service and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Skilled Nursing Services

Personal Care Assistance

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

