Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 951.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Increasing need for customized medical products such as implants coupled with the introduction of advanced technologies to produce simple as well as complex designs is driving the growth. Additive Manufacturing (AM) allows manufacturing complex designs that are too difficult or expensive to produce using traditional machining, milling, molds, and dies. It also excels at rapid prototyping and offers more dynamic and design-driven process. AM is ideal for making prototypes quickly using 3D CAD and eliminates the extensive process and high cost associated with it.

Additive manufacturing is regarded as the next industrial revolution in manufacturing, with high potential to provide cost-effective methods to achieve complex and customized medical parts and components, such as tissues, organs, orthopedic and cranial implants, dental prosthetics, and others. High demand and unmet needs identified in the healthcare sector due to rise in the number of surgeries and prevalence of chronic disorders are anticipated to fuel the market growth in near future.

Expiring patents have released the monopolistic control of original pioneers of the additive manufacturing industry. For instance, the patent for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printing technique expired in 2009. The patent expiration caused a huge price drop in FDM printers, and companies such as Ultimaker and MakerBot came up with consumer-friendly 3D printers. With the expiration of patents, the rise in the number of market players has been observed.

The emerging market players are providing varied applications of the same technology at a much affordable price. The top three technologies affected by this are liquid-based (liquid-based stereolithography), powder-based (selective laser sintering-2014), and material-based (direct metal laser sintering & selective laser melting-2016). Hence, patent expirations are expected to boost market growth.

Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed more than 100 devices manufactured using 3D printers that are present in the market. This comprises of customized patient-matched devices to fit a patients anatomy including cranial implants and knee replacements. The U.S. FDA has been actively involved in understanding the technology to provide a broader regulatory pathway that keeps pace with the technological advancements and aids efficient access to safe and effective innovations enabled by additive manufacturing.

Technology Insights of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

On the basis of technology, the healthcare additive manufacturing market is segmented into stereolithography, deposition modelling, electron beam melting, laser sintering, jetting technology, laminated object manufacturing, and others.Laser Sintering held the leading market share of 32.3% in 2018. The Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) method has the ability to produce a number of pieces at a time. Moreover, it does not require any support to build the objects, which is anticipated to drive the demand for this technology in near future.

Stereolithography held around 26.8% market share in 2018, due to the ability of this technology to manufacture accurate prototypes and complex forms from photosensitive resins. SLA is perfect for making orthodontic and prosthetics parts as it gives precise models, encompassing fine details as well as smooth surface aspect.

Application Insights of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

Medical implant was identified as the largest segment in 2018, accounting for 32.2% of the market share. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of orthopedic implants. An increasing geriatric population has led to growing demand for orthopedic procedures, such as knee and hip replacements. The demand is also increasing for trauma-associated devices like spinal implants.

Additive manufacturing is increasingly being used in the dental industry. Oral scans are used to make accurate and customized solutions such as aligners and crowns and bridges to fix dental problems. It is an evolving technology and many machines and materials particularly being developed for the dental industry.

Material Insights of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

Polymers material segment was the largest segment in 2018. The material is extensively used in the healthcare industry for creating medical instruments as well as prosthetic limbs and related accessories. Synthetic versatility and adaptability-along with numerous properties of polymer materials-have rendered polymers the most broadly employed class of material for AM techniques. Polymer-based models are also used for medical education purposes. Such models aid in diagnosis, implant designing, and training and preoperative planning. Models of organs or specific body parts can be developed for practice purposes to demonstrate various sensitive surgical procedures such as osteotomies.

Metals and alloys emerged as the second largest segment in 2018. This is due to their increasing usage in surgical implants. Metals and alloys, such as titanium, stainless steel, and cobalt-based alloys, are extensively used in the healthcare industry due to their various features, such as high strength and resistance to corrosion as well as biocompatibility. Medical implants created from the metal powder of cobalt chrome has high biocompatibility and is hard, which is necessary for long-term performance.

Regional Insights of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

North America was the largest market for healthcare additive manufacturing in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of major players such as GE Additive; 3D Systems, Inc.; and Stratasys Ltd. among others along with the robust distribution network. The regulatory framework in U.S. is also projected to continue supporting the market growth. For instance, in December 2017, the U.S. FDA introduced guidance on 3D printed medical devices, making for a significant wave of novel technologies that are likely transform medical practice. Activities from regulatory agencies, technology providers, and industry and clinical groups, covered a wide range of applications and helped to expand the impact of additive manufacturing in medicine.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the factors such as economic development, and high unmet medical needs of a large population pool in China and India. There is significant demand for dental 3D printing due to the increasing number of people undergoing tooth replacement surgeries. In addition, growing use of implants in orthopedic procedures, coupled with rising prevalence of arthritis, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure are supporting the regional market growth.

Market Share Insights of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the key market players are GE Additive; 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; regenHU; Allevi, Inc.; EOS GmbH; Materialise N.V.; Stratasys Ltd.; Nanoscribe GmbH; GPI Prototype; and Manufacturing Services, LLC.

Most companies focus on various strategic initiatives to gain competitive advantage and to increase the market share. For instance, in October 2018, 3D Systems, Inc. collaborated with Amann Girrbach. This integration was aimed at expanding 3D Systems product portfolio, which is a combination of its dental-optimized 3D printing with CAD/CAM software, test equipment, and digital milling of Amann Girrbach. Ceramill digital dental workflow of Armann Girrbach now includes NextDent 5100 3D dental printer of 3D Systems.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global healthcare additive manufacturing market report on the basis of technology, application, material, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Stereolithography

Deposition Modeling

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Sintering

Jetting Technology

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Medical Implants

Prosthetics

Wearable Devices

Tissue Engineering

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Metals and Alloys

Polymers

Biological Cells

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Healthcare Additive Manufacturing in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580