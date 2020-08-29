Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peptide Synthesis market.

The global peptide synthesis market size recorded a revenue of USD 379.99 in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,011.99 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Peptide molecules have gained immense traction in the healthcare as well as the nutrition industry; and several technological advancements have been brought about to perform desired peptide production/synthesis. This trend has been observed with respect to enzymatic as well as chemical peptide synthesis.

Chemical synthesis is considered to be a conventional and most widely used technology used for peptide production, however lack of specificity along with the risk of increasing environmental burden is set to hamper the growth of chemical peptide synthesis. This has propelled the adoption of enzymatic technology for synthesis of peptides.

Disadvantages associated with this technology include lesser productivity, expensive biocatalysts, and lack of validation protocols have imposed challenges for effective production of peptides via enzymatic methods. Extensive research and innovation focused on developing an apt peptide synthesis technology has resulted in a combinatorial approach inclusive of both enzymatic and chemical synthesis as benefits of both the technologies can be synergistically utilized.

Product Insights of Global Peptide Synthesis Market

The global peptide synthesis market is categorized into three segments based on the product namely, equipment, reagents & consumables, and other. Peptide synthesis equipment are further analyzed across four sub-segments including protein synthesizers, lyophilizers, chromatography equipment, and others. Extensive research targeted towards the manufacturing of novel peptide synthesis equipment has contributed to the fastest growth registered by this segment in the global market.

For instance, in February 2017, researchers at MIT introduced a new equipment that enabled faster peptide synthesis as compared to the existing equipment in the market. Researchers at MIT have manufactured an automated machine that is able to form links between amino acids, in approximately 37 seconds; which assists in producing large quantities of customized peptides in shorter time duration.

Whereas, reagents and consumables have generated highest revenue among the other peptide synthesis products; this is attributed to their routine adoption in peptide synthesis protocols. Additionally, recent developments pertaining to the peptide coupling reagents is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Technology Insights of Global Peptide Synthesis Market

Based on the technology, the market is classified into three segments namely, solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS), and hybrid technology. The liquid phase peptide synthesis has dominated the global market throughout the forecast period whereas solid phase peptide synthesis has registered fastest growth from 2019 – 2026.

Advancements along with integrating automation in the liquid and solid phase peptide synthesis has largely contributed to reducing the costs associated with peptide synthesis. This is expected to increase the adoption of peptide synthesis across the globe contributing to the global revenue generated throughout the forecast period. Conventional study suggests that SPPS serves to be a suitable approach for the GMP manufacturing as well as API process development as SPPS is cost-effective to synthesize long peptide sequences (more than 10 amino acids) with smaller volumes. However, during SPPS the costs associated to purification tend to uplift the manufacturing costs at any desired scale of production.

Whereas liquid-phase peptide synthesis is most frequently used for developing shorter peptide sequences and large volumes; hybrid approaches are applied for the synthesis of long sequences at large volumes.

Application Insights of Global Peptide Synthesis Market

Based on application, peptide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnosis, and research. Therapeutics segment revenue is inclusive of cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory, GIT (gastrointestinal disorders), infectious diseases, pain, dermatology, CNS, renal, and others.

Therapeutics segment has dominated the peptide synthesis application market in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Whereas, diagnosis segment is set to grow at the fastest pace from 209-2026. Synthesized peptides are widely applied across cancer treatment which has made this segment a major contributor to the revenue generated by therapeutics segment.

Moreover, metabolic disorders segment is set to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period and this growth is attributed tothe presence of a strong pipeline and presence of high number of peptide candidates for type II diabetes treatment. Newly discovered peptides playing a pivotal role in the metabolic regulations are expected to offer useful insights in designing effective therapeutic approaches.

End-use Insights

The peptide synthesis market is categorized into three segments based on end-use, these include, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies; contract development & manufacturing organization (CRO)/ contract research organization (CMO); and academic & research institutes.

Robust growth of peptide therapeutics industry is a major driving factor for the dominance of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-use segment in the global market. Whereas, the CRO & CMO segment has registered highest growth rate from 2019 – 2026.

Regional Insights of Global Peptide Synthesis Market

The geographic regions North America, Asia Pacific, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA have witnessed supplemented demand for peptide synthesis techniques across diagnostic, research, and therapeutic applications. Among the aforementioned regions, North America displayed highest contribution to the global market, attributed to the owing to robust presence of major market players, increased awareness about available peptide synthesis technologies along with the increasing focus on moving the peptide drugs on a commercial scale.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments by market players in the region, growing awareness about novel peptide treatments, increasing healthcare spending by governments as well as patients, collaborations undertaken by multinational companies with local players for distribution, and rising incidence of chronic diseases in low- and middle-income countries.

Peptide Synthesis Market Insights

Over the years, the market has witnessed a substantial number of consolidations. For example, in January 2018, Imcyse SA announced a research collaboration with Pfizer, Inc., for the development of Imotope, a specific modified peptide. This peptide was synthesized for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Imcyse SA manufactures active targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Some of the key players in the market include Genscript Biotech, Merck KGaA, Bachem Holdings, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Thermo Fisher, Creative Diagnostics, Polypeptide Group, Syngene, PuroSynth, Lonza, MP Biomedicals and Novo Nordisk A/S.

