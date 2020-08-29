Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Constant innovation in products, increasing demand for home healthcare services, rising number of healthcare settings primarily hospitals and rising prevalence of chronic disorders are key driver responsible for the lucrative growth of the market.

Vital signs monitoring devices have evolved over a short duration of time from individual devices measuring blood pressure (BP), pulse, and the temperature to a combined all-in-one device. In addition to this, there has been increasing number of innovations in this product category which is fueling the growth of products in this category.

Hospital stands out to be key end-user for the vital signs monitoring devices. There is a global increase in the number of hospitals. Majority of these include medium sized hospital and ambulatory care units. Other key growth factors include increasing demand for personalized healthcare, growing number of geriatric patients, rising penetration of medical insurance and blooming medical tourism in developing countries. Medical tourism is on steep growth phase in countries such as Singapore, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, India, Israel, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. These countries are the key regional market for vital sign monitors.

Rising global prevalence of lifestyle associated chronic disorders is expected to positively impact the market. With increasing awareness, the demand for personalized and accurate vital sign monitoring devices is expected to grow lucratively in recent years. According to the Global Health Observatory data, in 2015, 70.0% of the deaths were due to non-communicable diseases (NCD). The major NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which caused 45.0% of all NCD deaths, cancer which caused 22.0% of all NCD deaths and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which causes 10.0% of all NCD deaths, and diabetes which caused 4.0% of all NCD deaths.

In recent years, home healthcare services have evolved as important end-user of these devices. Home healthcare offers long term care at comparatively lower cost than hospitals. The largest market segment of nursing and assisted living homes is in the U.S. and the UK. Additionally, countries like Japan, Sweden where the average lifespan of the population is higher also serves as a major segment for assisted living homes. These markets are therefore expected to be some potentially important regions for vital sign monitors. The demand for these products is expected to be more in these regions as the market is likely to include a significant contribution from the higher numbers of assisted living homes.

Product Insights of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

Blood pressure monitors (sphygmomanometer) held lucrative share of more than 41.1% in 2018 and also anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026. This can be attributed to the increasing BP monitoring due to rapidly rising prevalence of hypertension. Additionally, with the increasing awareness, patients today are keeping eye on blood pressure as a precautionary or preventive measure. This further led to increase in demand for the self-operational digital blood pressure monitors.

The BP monitors are further segmented based on their types into mercury based, aneroid, digital, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and accessories. The sphygmomanometer has evolved over the years, initially, sphygmomanometers were used only by physicians and trained nurses. Patients to measure their blood pressure had to visit private clinics and incur additional cost to monitor their blood pressure, but today due to development of user-friendly mercury free BP monitors available at low cost has widen their market boundaries to home healthcare.

Pulse oximeters held more than 35.0% share in 2016, which are further sub segmented into table-top/ bedside, fingertip, hand-held, wrist-worn, pediatric pulse oximeters and their accessories. Fingertip pulse oximeters are likely to witness lucrative growth, as these devices are portable, and being a wireless device offers more patient compliance.

Temperature monitoring devices are categorized into digital thermometers, mercury filled thermometers, infrared thermometers, liquid crystal thermometer and temperature monitoring device accessories. Due to mercury being hazardous to the environment and also to the patients in case of accidental breakage in the body cavity. There was innovation in this product segment to reduce the risk of mercury, giving rise to digital thermometers which could measure the temperature of the patient more accurately and safely due to the absence of mercury.

End Use Insights

Hospitals form the largest end-user with share of around 35.9% in 2018. This dominion can be contributed to their large patient pool, and greater financing capability for these devices. These devices can now be connected in a comprehensive platform through software wherein hospital staff can easily monitor patients vital signs in single dashboard.

Hospitals require all categories of vital sign monitors. They require these devices in large quantities as well, as vital sign monitors are required in each room, nurses station, operation theater, emergency room, outpatient clinics and in the hospitals ambulatory services.

The demand for vital signs monitoring devices in home healthcare settings is likely to boost as patients are preferring to take treatment, have post-surgical recovery and avail long term care. Option of home healthcare is cost efficient compared to hospital stay.

Additionally, developed regions such as the U.S. and UK have streamlined policies for the reimbursement of home healthcare medical devices including vital signs monitoring devices. Thus, as the disease burden of NCDs is increasing, there may be an increase in demand for these devices for the home healthcare sector.

Regional Insights of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

North America is the predominant region for vital sign monitoring devices market in 2018. Expanding base of geriatric populace, rising occurrences of interminable disorders, developing interest for remote and wireless devices combined with streamlined coverage policies are main considerations crediting to its bigger piece of the market.

Europe, particularly the Western European nations, because of higher death rate and rising demand for cost efficient treatment, is projected to remain the second most profitable region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific regional market is likely to develop at the speediest rate over the forecasted time, which can be attributable to the extensive unmet needs in this region including primary healthcare especially in the developing markets such as India and China. Moreover, rising medical tourism and improving healthcare sectors in this region has lot to offer for the market players over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

Some of the key players in vital signs monitoring devices industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Omron Healthcare, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, A&D Company Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., and SunTech Medical, Inc. New product developments, collaborations, regional expansion, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken.

For instance, In May 2019 Mindray and Masimo has entered into an agreement which include integration of Mindray devices with Masimo sensors i.e. Masimo SET. This agreement also helps in expanding the presence of these devices in regions including countries Europe, Middle east, Russia, Asia Pacific, Australia and India.

