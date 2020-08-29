Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digestive Health Supplements market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digestive Health Supplements Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digestive Health Supplements market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Digestive Health Supplements Market

The global digestive health supplements market size was estimated at USD 8.67 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Favorable outlook toward medical nutrition on account of rising prevalence of digestive diseases coupled with the rising number of weight management programs is expected to propel the growth. Growing health awareness has resulted in increasing per capita expenditure on digestive health supplements in the developed markets. High prevalence of digestive disorders in Japan, U.S., and several European countries is anticipated to further fuel the product demand.

Factors, such as changing eating habits and increased consumption of high-sodium foods are likely to contribute to high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the developed, as well as emerging economies. This factor is anticipated to boost the sales of digestive health supplements in near future.

Regulatory agencies demand scientific support and documented health effects before approving the claims made by companies. There have been cases of conflicts between the industry participants and regulatory agencies over such claims. Moreover, the need for different claim approvals for different countries, is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population coupled with the growing demand for digestive health products is expected to drive the regional market growth. Manufacturers focus on product innovation, incorporating sustainability measures, and providing human clinical trials and claims to gain greater customer base.

Product Insights of Digestive Health Supplements Market

Rising consumer awareness regarding gut health is anticipated to boost the probiotic segment of the digestive health supplements market. Rising preference for supplements for controlling the healthcare costs, is also projected to bode well for the segment growth. Introduction of new delivery forms, scientific evidence to support the claims along with increased consumer awareness is expected to fuel the sale of probiotic supplements.

Fulvic acid replenishes the body with naturally occurring soil-based organisms which help improve the immune system response. These organisms are beneficial for the treatment of insomnia, allergies, fatigue, and chronic illnesses. The supplements are effective for the treatment of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), leaky gut, chronic constipation, and diarrhea. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for fulvic acid over the forecast period.

The multi-functionality of digestive enzymes coupled with the growing demand of enzyme cultures from the food and beverage industry is expected to enhance growth of the digestive enzyme segment in near future as enzymes help in replacing the damaged enzymes in the body, which results in lowering the digestive problems.

Distribution Channel Insights

Government initiatives in healthcare infrastructure development along with favorable policies are anticipated to drive the demand for OTC digestive health supplements. Market participants focus on improving the functionality of these supplements through product development and ingredient innovation, which in turn is anticipated to surge the demand over the forecast period.

Pharmacies and drugstores segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in spite of the external competition and stern regulations. Rise in geriatric population along with an increase in the prescribed supplements by medical practitioners is projected to create opportunities for drug stores and pharmacies in near future.

Strict government regulations along with less awareness about OTC drugs is anticipated to create opportunities for prescribed supplements over the forecast period. Rising R&D expenditure coupled with private and public sector funding is expected to boost the demand of digestive health supplements in the forthcoming years.

Form Insights

Awareness regarding the side effects of harmful chemicals coupled with rising popularity of organic ingredients is anticipated to drive the demand for powdered supplements over tablets and capsules. Hence, manufacturers are manufacturing powders that can be added to any drink or smoothie to gain all the benefits of the pills. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the manufacturers in near future. Powdered supplements are absorbed faster than pills, allowing the body to start reaping the health benefits as quickly as possible. All these factors are projected to drive the growth of digestive health powder supplements over the forecast period.

Growing demand for clinical nutrition products owing to rising awareness regarding prevention of malnutrition is expected to encourage nutraceutical manufacturers to develop liquids and syrups. The segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Liquid supplement particles are around 6000 times smaller than human cells, which enables highest absorption of nutrients. They are highly effective and hence, are required in smaller quantities compared to the traditional pills. The product is also cost effective compared to other products, which is expected to further boost the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Digestive Health Supplements Market

North America is expected to continue registering significant demand for digestive health supplements over the forecast period. High prevalence of obesity, digestive disorders, and lifestyle-related diseases on account of the poor eating habits and high consumption of processed, high-sodium, and ready-to-eat foods, is expected to drive the demand.

Many manufacturers are stepping up their efforts to increase their scale of operations within the developed regions such as North America and Europe. Rising consumption of of probiotic supplements among middle-aged adults is expected to favor the growth of the probiotics segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high demand for digestive health products as key participants adopt strategies, such as the introduction of their brands in untapped economies of South East Asia. China, Japan, and India are among the largest regional markets for digestive health supplements, owing to the presence of a large consumer base. Rising product demand from countries, such as Japan and Australia is expected to strengthen the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Digestive Health Supplements Market

Manufacturers focus on understanding consumer patterns to serve the changing demand patterns among millennials. The companies have started investing in the packaging and ingredient upgrades depending on whether the point-of-purchase is a club warehouse, natural specialty stores, or smartphones and computers. Manufacturers are creating omnichannel strategies to find out the products consumers are willing to spending their money on. Product marketing also differs on the basis of the channels used (online or offline) and the strategies are made accordingly.

Leading manufacturers focus on providing new products by investing in R&D and technological advancements, to provide superior quality products at affordable cost. The competitive landscape of the industry is characterized by the presence of various global and regional players. The key market participants include Amway, Bayer, Herbalife, Pfizer, NOW Foods, and Royal DSM.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Digestive Health Supplements Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global digestive health supplements market report based on product, form, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Fulvic Acid

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

OTC

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets/Food Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Prescribed

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Digestive Health Supplements in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580