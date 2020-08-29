Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market.

The global continuous passive motion devices market size was valued at USD 657.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period. A CPM unit provides joint motion and in some cases allow manual control that can store treatment data along with customizing treatment parameters. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of arthroplasty procedures along with the rising incidence of trauma resulting in joint fracture.

The growing stakeholder interest in rehabilitation field has led to continuous R&D in the field. In October 2015, the Australian Curtin University developed a device with 3D printed continuous passive motion (CPM) technology. Each finger of the device consists of eight rigid parts with easy customization based on anatomy. The cost of fabrication is estimated to be around USD 100 per finger while the model is under evaluation for commercialization.

CPM devices are classified under FDA class I devices & are exempt from 510(k) requirements. The classification does not require clinical data submission for efficacy, however, a notification from the FDA is required prior marketing. Some of the FDA approved CPM devices include Artromot CPM, Elbow CPM Orthoses, Danniflex CPM, Jace CPM, and Sutter CPM.

The number of joint replacements is increasing with a declining rate of revisions to replace previous implants. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED), the number of knee and hip replacement procedures has amplified rapidly since 2000 with an average of 30% increase in the rate of hip replacement surgery from 2000 to 2015 and an increase of around 50% in knee replacement surgeries.

Type Insights of Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market

The type segment is categorized into knee joint devices, shoulder joint devices, hip joint devices, ankle joint devices and others. Knee joint dominated the type segment of the CPM devices market in 2018 due to the increase in the number of patients shifting to outpatient knee rehabilitation.

The major factor accountable for the market growth is the increasing penetration of rehabilitation services, government regulations that increase patient access to CPM therapy, and the low cost and clinical effective of outpatient rehabilitation in comparison with surgery or hospitalization.

In October 2016, a research conducted by Dr. Volker Sauer in Germany, demonstrated a substantial improvement in knee movement at 6,12, and 52 weeks post surgery. Moreover, it was observed that patients relying on CPM exhibited similar results at 6 weeks of treatment that would require 52 weeks without CPM support.

Design Insights

Based on design, the market is segmented into portable & fixed devices. Fixed devices dominated the design segment in 2018, while portable devices are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

The rise in the share of portable devices can be attributed to the rising need to the accelerate recovery process from injuries, operations, and other complications. Moreover, the increasing use of rehabilitation devices in home setting along with the introduction of smart CPM devices with real time monitoring & adjustment, have enhanced the recovery process.

Demographics Insights

The demographics CPM devices market is segmented into children (below 18) and adults (18 and above). Adult patient population dominated the demographics segment in 2018 due to the high number of arthroplasty procedures and the increasing elderly patient population. Many conditions affecting the joint are associated with aging due to factors such as loss in bone mass or density.

More than 54% of aged population is concentrated in only six countries: China, U.S., India, Japan, Germany, and the Russian Federation. Geriatric care is a complex system that requires multidisciplinary effort with the expansion of the geriatric patient population. According to the United Nations, in 2017, around 962 million population aged 60 or above comprising 13% of the total world population that grew at a rate of about 3% annually.

Regional Insights of Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market

North America dominated the continuous passive motion devices market due to the presence of diverse reimbursement plans, health awareness & presence of key market players. The market growth is attributed to factors such as increased government and other public sector investment to offer rehabilitation services and favorable reimbursement programs.

Asia Pacific witnessed fastest growth in the forecast period owing to the increase in ageing population in the region. The high prevalence of joint surgery resulting in rising concern towards better orthopedic health system is anticipated to grow the CPM devices market.

Market Share Insights of Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Furniss Corporation; Surgi-Care, Inc.; Bio-Med Inc.; BTL Corporate; Chattanooga and Chinesport Rehabilitation. Some of the strategies undertaken by the market players are product development using novel technology, market player partnership, and increased business investment. For instance, in 2017, Ormed GmbH, a subsidiary of DJO Global, entered into financial agreement with Deutsche Leasing AGand Sparkasse Freiburg offering Deutsche a sale and lease back option for DJOs CPM device portfolio for USD 3.9 million, maturing within 36 & 48 months.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the subsegments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the continuous passive motion devices market based on type, design, demographics and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Knee joint CPM Devices

Shoulder joint CPM Devices

Hip joint CPM Devices

Ankle joint CPM Devices

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Portable Devices

Fixed Devices

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030)

Children (Below 18)

Adult (18 and above)

