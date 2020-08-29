Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft MRO market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aircraft MRO Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aircraft MRO market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Aircraft MRO Market

The global aircraft MRO market size was valued at USD 75.71 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. Aircraft maintenance can be viewed as the integration of various multifaceted activities, commonly referred to as Servicing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (SMRO) or MRO. These tasks are either carried out by OEMs or outsourced to aerospace Engineering Service Providers (ESPs). These ESPs are closely monitored with the help of Service Level Agreement (SLA), to ensure high-level of proficiency.

A substantial amount is spent by airlines every year on MRO activities to abide by the stringent regulations laid down by airworthiness authorities to ensure safety of the passengers and crew. This makes up a significant portion of their total operational costs. In spite of the widespread knowledge regarding the market and process, MRO service was a relatively untapped domain by OEMs such as Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and others until a few years ago. However, these OEMs are gradually getting actively involved in the MRO industry and are emphasizing on new technologies, such as aircraft maintenance software, which is expected to stimulate the MRO landscape significantly over the forecast period.

Various engine development programs are also expected to witness prominence due to rise in aircraft modernization, environmental concerns, and norms and regulations for retirement of older fleets. Most engine manufacturers focus on developing efficient and economical engines for new fleets. One of the important trends in this area include the rise of refurbished and used parts in engine and non-engine maintenance. The demand for used aircraft parts is anticipated to double in the next decade, driven by the rise in retirement of older planes worldwide.

The dynamics of the MRO sector within commercial aviation are changing rapidly, as a result survival in the industry requires swift development of strategies to counter the dynamism. For instance, the introduction of new-generation fleet in the aviation sector requires a high-degree of expertise and knowledge in the properties of contemporary materials.

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) have also forayed into the aerospace sectors. These LCCs are highly cost-sensitive as a result of which the MRO providers need to revamp their pricing strategies to make it more competitive. This is imperative in determining the success across various aircraft fleet types.

Service

Type Insights of Aircraft MRO Market

The engine overhaul segment held the leading market share of 40% in 2018. Growing presence of OEMs in the MRO industry providing engine maintenance activities is expected to drive the growth.

The components segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR of almost 5.0% from 2019 to 2025, attributed to the increase in spending by airline companies on aircraft maintenance and spare parts. Maintenance and crucial repairs of cargo planes due to increase in flying frequency also contributes to the segment growth.

The line maintenance segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth accounting for over 15.0% of the market share in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that routine in-service examinations, addressing as per pre-determined schedules have an immense bearing on ensuring the safety of the passengers

Organization

Type Insights of Aircraft MRO Market

Independent MRO accounts for the largest share of the aircraft MRO market in 2018 and is projected to reach almost USD 47 billion by 2025. OEMs have been traditionally outsourcing their ancillary activities (including MRO) to specialized ESPs. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

OEMs are percolating into the MRO arena at a rapid pace since they can possibly alter the original maintenance program specified for each airplane type, being well-versed with their technicalities. As OEMs can assume full control of a plane, ranging from designing and manufacturing to in-flight service operations, they can gather substantial maintenance-related data and analyze the performance of an aircraft.

As OEMs can customize the maintenance procedures, they can better predict when the aircraft is due for maintenancebe it after a certain period has elapsed or after the completion of a set number of cycles since the first flight. OEMs can also help eliminate redundant maintenance work since they possess substantial reliable data regarding the aircraft health.

Aircraft

Type Insights of Aircraft MRO Market

Narrow body aircraft held the dominant market share of over 50% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue leading over the forecast period. Airline operators are upgrading their plane models to enable cost-saving that results in fuel efficiency, which has consequently increased the fleet of narrow-body planes. For instance, Airbus upgraded A320 into A320neoa fuel-efficient airliner that possesses two-new generation engines.

Wide-body aircraft is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to tremendous transformation in the past few years in the development of turbofan engines. Wide body planes incur a high percent of MRO expenditures due to their complexity and high maintenance.

Aircraft Generation Insights

Mid-generation segment is anticipated to continue leading the market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining traction as connected aircraft technologies are transforming the aviation landscape encompassing the MRO and mechanical domain for mid-generation planes.

New generation aircraft is anticipated to witness the fastest growth and is estimated to attain a high revenue share by 2025. The growth can be attributed to the development of new planes and replacement of old generation models with high efficiency fleets. Asia Pacific is recognized as the fastest growing market and it is anticipated to gain a prominent market position in the new generation segment.

Regional Insights of Aircraft MRO Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is presumed to emerge as the dominating region with the fastest CAGR by 2025. Rise in air-traffic in upcoming years is expected to fuel the regional growth. China holds a larger market value with more than 5000 aircraft in service. Other factors, such as rise in international trade and demand for new aircraft is expected to drive the regional growth. Emphasis on novel technologies for maintenance activities and OEMs highly influences growth of the market in Europe.

Market Share Insights of Aircraft MRO Market

Some of the prominent market players are AAR Corp; Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance; Bombardier Inc.; Delta TechOps; GE Aviation; Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.; Lufthansa Technik; MTU Aero Engines AG; and Triumph Group, Inc.

Increase in the presence of OEMs in the MRO industry and emergence of advanced technologies is expected to trigger the market growth by leap and bounds in the upcoming years. Advent of low-cost airlines and high professionalism demonstrated by ground and maintenance staff leverages commercialization of airline industry all across the world.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Aircraft MRO Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global aircraft MRO market report based on service type, organization type, aircraft type, aircraft generation, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Engine Overhaul

Airframe Maintenance

Line Maintenance

Modification

Components

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Airline/Operator MRO

Independent MRO

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Others

Aircraft Generation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Old Generation

Mid Generation

New Generation

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Aircraft MRO in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580