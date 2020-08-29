Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global neglected tropical disease (NTD) treatment market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Formal recognition of NTDs in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), a United Nations Development Programme, as a global target is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Rise in the number of programs to tackle NTDs is expected to positively impact the market. For instance, in 2000, WHO launched Global Programme to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (GPELF) with a target of eliminating the disease by 2020. This program aims to prevent the spread of transmission and to alleviate suffering of those already affected by the disease.

Furthermore, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) started a neglected tropical diseases (NTD) program in 2006, majorly focusing on eliminating or controlling blinding trachoma, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, and three soil transmitted helminths through administration of effective and safe medicines.

The NTD program has expanded its support to 31 countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa. In addition, it has provided more than 2.6 billion treatments and leveraged more than USD 22.3 billion in donated medicines.

Disease Insights

Based on disease, the NTD treatment market has been classified into dengue, rabies, trachoma, Buruli ulcer, yaws, leprosy, Chagas disease, human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), leishmaniases, soil-transmitted helminthiases, and others.

Dengue held the largest segment share in 2018 owing to its increasing prevalence. According to data published in the WHO, around 390 million dengue infections are observed per year globally.

Furthermore, on the basis of studies published in the Epidemiological Update Dengue by the WHO and Pan American Health Organization, in 2018, 16 countries and territories in America reported an increase in dengue cases nationally in comparison to 2017 cases. Moreover, in the first 6 weeks of 2019, there were around 99,998 dengue cases reported in America which accounts for 10.2 cases per 100,000 population including 28 deaths.

Buruli ulcer is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to rising awareness of the disease. For instance, Global Buruli Ulcer Initiative (GBUI), a partnership initiative of WHO, Member states, donors, research & academic institutions, non-governmental organizations and others, is dedicated to raise awareness of Buruli ulcer.

The initiative aims to obtain commitments from policymakers, governments and donors for support & development of health systems of endemic countries and for research and control in order to improve access to early diagnosis and treatment.

Product

Type Insights of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market

Based on product type, the market is segmented into drugs and vaccines. In 2018, drugs were anticipated to be the largest product type segment owing to its cost effectiveness and patient compliance especially for oral drug formulations.

Vaccines were estimated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to presence of pipeline products. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is developing vaccine for dengue, TAK-003 which is currently under phase III clinical trials. The clinical development program consists of 5 phase III trials which includes DEN-304, DEN-305, DEN-314, DEN-301, and DEN-315.

In addition, Merck & Co. Inc., is developing a vaccine for dengue, V180, which is currently under Phase I clinical trial in the U.S. & Australia and is likely to target dengue-endemic Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

Regional Insights of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market

NTDs are endemic to around 150 countries and have affected people across the globe. Asia Pacific dominated the neglected tropical disease treatment market in 2018 and is expected to contribute around 31% of the revenue share. High prevalence of NTDs in the region, continuous increase in the GDP rate, and presence of a huge target population is anticipated to support the market growth.

However, over the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Rising awareness and untapped potential for treatment of patients with NTDs in Latin American countries regarding ways of tackling NTDs are expected to accelerate the growth of this regional market.

MEA held the second largest regional share in 2018 owing to increasing burden of neglected tropical diseases in this region. According to the statistics published in the Uniting to Combat NTDs in 2017, more than 600 million people are affected with NTDs in Africa.

Market Share Insights of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market

Some of the key players in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Gilead Sciences.

New product development, collaborations and partnerships are some of the common strategies adopted by key players in the market. For instance, Eisai Co. Ltd. is developing E1224 (Fosravuconazole) for the treatment of Chagas disease and is currently under phase II clinical trial.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global neglected tropical disease treatment market on the basis of disease, product type and region:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Dengue

Rabies

Trachoma

Buruli Ulcer

Yaws

Leprosy

Chagas Disease

Human African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness)

Leishmaniases

Soil-Transmitted Helminthiases

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Drugs

Vaccines

