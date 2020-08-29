Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Mobile Physician Practice market.

The U.S. mobile physician practice market size was valued at USD 127.7 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing number of people who require home aid, and rising cost of visits to healthcare facilities. Chronic diseases are among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in U.S. and have become a major cause of disabilities, requiring medical attention. According to the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD), 164 million people in U.S.-49% of the total population- will be affected by chronic diseases by 2025.

Moreover, advent of technologically advanced medical devices that allow physicians to remotely monitor their patients will drive the market for mobile physician practices over the forecast period. By using advanced management software, medical practitioners can easily book appointments and keep track of patient medical record.Elderly population suffer from general age-related disabilities, such as dementia, diabetes, heart conditions, Alzheimers disease, and mental stress. Such medical conditions are anticipated to subsequently drive the demand for house calls by physicians who provide quality medical care to this cohort at reduced cost. In addition, supportive initiatives undertaken by regulatory authorities to develop the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is expected to impel market growth. CMS facilities provide advanced mobile medical services at a reduced cost.

Mobile physician practice services are covered under Medicare Part B. Most medical practitioners accept Medicare as a payment method, wherein approximately 80% is covered by Medicare and 20% is covered by secondary insurance via copay, according to annual deductibles. Secondary or third-party insurance coverage from insurance bodies, such as Cigna, Aetna, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, is also accepted by mobile physician practice services.

Type Insights of U.S. Mobile Physician Practice Market

The emergency medicine segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the presence of geriatric population, which requires frequent medical interventions. Increasing cost of visits to emergency medical departments, longer wait time, and understaffed Emergency Rooms (ER) have made it difficult for patients to get quality care. The segment is predicted to continue its dominance in the market in the forthcoming years.

The telehealth segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rapidly evolving healthcare technology has enabled medical practitioners to use telehealth software and devices to remotely monitor patients and provide continuous quality care. Furthermore, mobile physician practice services are operating through mobile applications and websites that enable patients to schedule appointments at their convenience.

Service Insights of U.S. Mobile Physician Practice Market

In 2018, the primary care segment held the largest share in the U.S. mobile physician practice market and is expected to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Rehabilitation service, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Services offered by mobile physician practice services are an effective alternative in the U.S. healthcare delivery model. Physician house-calls have significantly reduced healthcare expenditure for services such as primary care, wound care, rehabilitation, and short-term care services.

Mobile physician practice services have also reduced the number of non-emergent cases for hospital ER, which leads to unnecessary procedures and tying up of ER staff. A 2017 survey of physician appointment wait times reported an increase in average wait time (more than 3 weeks) for non-emergent cases in the U.S. Mobile medical practitioners also provide rapid and comfortable treatment for pediatric and geriatric patients suffering from nosocomephobia or the fear of hospitals.

End-use Insights

In 2018, the home healthcare segment held the largest market share, owing to convenience and comfort offered by mobile physician practice services. Long-term care centers collaborate with mobile physician services instead of maintaining in-house physicians, nursing practitioners, or assistants. Such collaborations allow these facilities to reduce the high cost of maintaining in-house medical practitioners. In January 2016, Barnabas Health partnered with Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group to improve quality and efficiency of post-acute care, home care, and hospice services.

Mobile physician practice providers offer group care packages that allow patients to schedule home calls with medical practitioners for routine checkups or medical emergencies. Mobile physicians use telehealth software for remote patient monitoring for residents of these facilities. Payment of such services is generally covered by Medicare or third-party insurance. Uninsured patients can make out-of-pocket payments to the service providers. The hospices segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Mobile Physician Practice Market

Some of the key market players are Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group; Mobile Physician Services, Inc.; Team Select Home Care; TeamHealth; Mobile Physicians Group; Doctor On Demand, Inc.; Florida Mobile Physicians, LLC; PriveMD; PatientPop, Inc.; and SOS Doctor. These companies adopt business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive edge. For instance, in April 2019, Doctor On Demand, Inc., in collaboration with Humana Inc., launched a virtual primary care plan called On Hand. The health plan is aimed at offering patients access to quality medical care at significantly lower monthly premiums.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Mobile Physician Practice Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. mobile physician practice market report based on type, service, and end use:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Emergency Medicine

Telehealth

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Primary Care

Short-Term Episodic Care

Monitoring Services

Wound Care

Pain Management

Rehabilitation Services

Palliative Care

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Home Healthcare

Hospices

Nursing Care

Assisted Living Facility

