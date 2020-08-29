Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chromatography Resin market.

The global chromatography resin market size was estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Extensive R&D in this industry has driven the development of novel resin products with better productivity than conventional resins. Chromatography resin is a perfect example of evolving industry dynamics.

Chromatography has gained a significant market space in the recent years across various end-use industries due to its ease of use and high accuracy. However, the presence of stringent safety standards across pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries may act as a restraint to the growth.

Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of patients is a major factor driving the market growth. Shift in the trend toward the replacement of conventional separation techniques, such as filtration and distillation, with chromatography has also driven innovation for its use in various new segments.

The global chromatography resin market is oligopolistic in nature. The top players hold over 65% share while regional players have a stronghold over the remaining share. The pricing and various other strategic initiatives of the market depend on the top market players.

There is a rise in R&D activities in biopharmaceuticals and drug discovery to fulfill the need for new and improved drugs. Experienced and established pharma and biopharma companies are majorly inclined toward biopharmaceutical drug discovery and development. Chromatography technique helps companies improve and manufacture biological pharmaceutical tools to attain safety and quality of active ingredients, which will further increase the growth of the market for chromatography resin.

Type Insights of Global Chromatography Resin Market

Natural resin dominated the market with a volume share of over 52% in 2018. These products are widely used in size exclusion and paper chromatography in several end-use industries.

Synthetic segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Recent advances in the manufacturing of synthetic resin are expected to revolutionize the industry and boost this segments share in the market in the coming years.

Inorganic media is likely to maintain its current volume share within the market, owing to increasing application of the media in several end use applications. North America is the largest consumer of inorganic media owing to its massive pharmaceutical industry and growing public spending on healthcare. Burgeoning demand from chemical and pharma industries in China and India is expected to make Asia Pacific the fastest growing market for inorganic media.

Technique Insights

Ion exchangeemerged as the dominant technique in 2018 owing to rapid growth in drug discovery activities in developed as well as developing economies. The ion exchange resin market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period and is likely to dominate the industry.

Affinity is another leading technique on account of the high demand for protein purification and nucleic acid purification processes. Affinity resin is the second largest segment in the global market for chromatography resin. The market volume of affinity resin is anticipated to be 119 thousand liters by 2025.

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) resin is increasingly utilized in purification of monoclonal antibodies, protein aggregate removal, and removal of misfolded proteins. Size exclusion is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period in light of its growing use in biochemical applications and polymer synthesis. This will help the the market to witness a massive growth in the forthcoming years.

End Use Insights

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology emerged as the dominant end use segment in 2018 owing to huge consumption of chromatography resin in pharmaceutical processes to produce extremely pure materials in large quantity and to examine the purified compounds for contamination.

The growing use of monoclonal antibodies in crucial therapeutic areas, such as tuberculosis, oncology, and autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the demand for chromatography resin. The increasing number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Food and beverage is another dominant end use segment on account of high consumption of chromatography resin in quality control processes. Rising awareness among the public about the quality and safety of food products is encouraging food manufacturers to thoroughly comply with guidelines provided by various food regulatory authorities. The rise in quality and safety testing of food products, coupled with technological advancement, is expected to drive growth. Rising consumer disposable income has boosted spending on healthcare, which in turn has fostered the market demand.

Regional Insights of Global Chromatography Resin Market

North America emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 38.2% of the overall volume in 2018. The major driver for the North American market is the growing demand for drug discovery to combat diseases all around the world such as Zika and Ebola. Growing interest in the use of monoclonal antibodies in therapeutic areas is also expected to propel the demand for chromatography resins in North America.

Europe is home to major manufacturers such as Merck KGaA. The European Unions initiatives such as the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), which aims to speed up the development of better and safe medicines, have given a major boost to the regional market.

Most countries in Asia Pacific region are expected to witness high economic growth over the forecast period, despite slow growth in the developed regions like U.S. and Europe. The rising number of pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets, such as China and India, is anticipated to be the major driving force fostering growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Chromatography Resin Market Share Insights

Key players operating in the market such as Merck, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher, and GE Healthcare have a wide-ranging product portfolio, extensive distribution network, and high degree of operational integration. All the major players have invested extensively in research and development operations, leading to the invention of several innovative products that can be utilized across previously niche market in near future.

Purolite Life Science recently collaborated with CromaTan to increase productivity of Protein A Resin up to 15 times. The new resin bead utilizes the capabilities of Continues Concurrent Tangential Chromatography system of CromaTan. This novel Protein A resin bead will be used to address the needs of continuous manufacturing.

Overall, the global market for chromatography resin is highly competitive and dependent on technological advancements and product development. Market players strive to achieve application development to gain a competitive edge.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Chromatography Resin Market Research Report

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global chromatography resin market report on the basis of type, technique, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Inorganic Media

Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Size Exclusion

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

